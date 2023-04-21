MTB Shimla 2023: 88 riders to take part in two-day mountain biking race

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Every day, the participants would cover around 65km. On the first day, they will begin their race from the Ridge ground and reach to Mashobra via Kufri. On the second day, the race will culminate at the Potter Hills. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    A total of 88 riders are participating in the 10th edition of Mountain Biking (MTB Shimla) which will be flagged off on Friday from the historic Ridge ground in Shimla. The two-day mountain biking race will be flagged off at 4 pm by Himachal Pradesh's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh Thakur. 

    Every day, the participants would cover around 65km. On the first day, they will begin their race from the Ridge ground and reach to Mashobra via Kufri. On the second day, the race will culminate at the Potter Hills. 

    Among 88 participants, "there are 11 women participants which is significantly a good number", MTB Shimla organiser Ashish Sood told Asianet News Network

    "In this race, we have representation from all walks of life. We have participants from the corporate world, student community, business class, and professionals among others," Sood said.

    The oldest rider is aged 65 while the youngest participant is 11 years old. The oldest participant, Maheshwar Dutt, who hails from Shimla, works as a newspaper vendor. There are seven participants in the above-50 age category, he added.

    Among the famous personalities participating in the race, include Sunita Shrestha, a national champion and 3 times gold medalist, Hero Action Team's Akshit Gaur, who is a former Under 19 national gold medalist, and Issac Rai from SSB. Besides, Prahlad, a mountain biking champion from Assam and teams from Chennai and Jaipur are also participating in the race.

    Anupama, a 42-year-old champion rider and environmentalist, is also participating in the race.

    Sood also informed that riders are coming from 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Punjab, Chandigarh, and Assam.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
