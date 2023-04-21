Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25

    The Greater Kochi region's Kochi Water Metro is an integrated ferry transportation proposal put up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

    What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a proud moment for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kerala's Kochi on April 25. If reports are to be believed, PM Modi will commission the Water Metro after the final approval.

    According to officials, PM Modi will inaugurate the first route of the Water Metro between High Court Junction and Vypin. However, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is yet to receive an official schedule from the state government regarding the launch. 

    Also read: Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe

    Here is what you should know about the Water Metro:

    1. The Greater Kochi region's Kochi Water Metro is an integrated ferry transportation proposal put up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited. The ten island villages of Kochi will be connected to the mainland with a fleet of 78 battery-operated electric hybrid boats that will travel along 38 ports and 16 routes totaling 76 kilometres, making it the first ferry system of its sort in South Asia and India.

    2. For the project, two variations of modernized catamaran passenger boats with air conditioning and Wi-Fi were proposed. The electric motor boats can carry between 50 and 100 passengers and travel at a maximum speed of up to 22 kph. They function at an ideal speed of around 15 kph. 

    3. The newest safety and communication technology is installed in the boats. On the congested lanes, small battery-operated boats operate.

    4. On various routes, the headways range from 10 to 20 minutes.

    5. It has been proposed that the jetties have floating pontoons equipped with autonomous docking technology. In order to ensure comfort during the rainy months, the floating pontoons are covered by retractable sheds.

    6. The total cost of the Water Metro project is Rs 747 crore.

    The Arabian Sea borders Kochi on three sides, with backwaters on the other. The Water Metro intends to address the transportation needs of the residents of the islands of Willington, Kumbalam Vypeen, Edakochi, Nettoor, Vyttila, Eloor, Kakkanad, and Mulavukad.

    PM Modi will also flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Also read: Vande Bharat Express completes second phase of trial from TVM to Kasaragod in 7 hours 50 mins! Read details
     

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe AJR

    Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe

    Locked Shields 2023: Over 3000 experts from 38 countries push boundaries of cyber defence

    Locked Shields 2023: Over 3,000 experts from 38 countries push boundaries of cyber defence

    Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details AJR

    Woman shot at in Delhi Saket court, rushed to hospital; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi dials Eshwarappa after Shivamogga ticket denial

    Jharkhand village's Ragi revolution is now case study for Harvard Business School

    Jharkhand village's Ragi revolution is now case study for Harvard Business School

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 16th anniversary amid Aaradhya's court case ADC

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 16th anniversary amid Aaradhya's court case

    Elon Musk's wealth drops by nearly $13 billion after SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes AJR

    Elon Musk's wealth drops by nearly $13 billion after SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes

    Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe AJR

    Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe

    Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu lose Twitter blue ticks; here is why-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu lose Twitter blue ticks; here is why

    Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf countries except Oman to celebrate Eid on Friday anr

    Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf countries except Oman to celebrate Eid on Friday

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon