What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25

Thiruvananthapuram: In a proud moment for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kerala's Kochi on April 25. If reports are to be believed, PM Modi will commission the Water Metro after the final approval.

According to officials, PM Modi will inaugurate the first route of the Water Metro between High Court Junction and Vypin. However, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is yet to receive an official schedule from the state government regarding the launch.

Here is what you should know about the Water Metro:

1. The Greater Kochi region's Kochi Water Metro is an integrated ferry transportation proposal put up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited. The ten island villages of Kochi will be connected to the mainland with a fleet of 78 battery-operated electric hybrid boats that will travel along 38 ports and 16 routes totaling 76 kilometres, making it the first ferry system of its sort in South Asia and India.

2. For the project, two variations of modernized catamaran passenger boats with air conditioning and Wi-Fi were proposed. The electric motor boats can carry between 50 and 100 passengers and travel at a maximum speed of up to 22 kph. They function at an ideal speed of around 15 kph.

3. The newest safety and communication technology is installed in the boats. On the congested lanes, small battery-operated boats operate.

4. On various routes, the headways range from 10 to 20 minutes.

5. It has been proposed that the jetties have floating pontoons equipped with autonomous docking technology. In order to ensure comfort during the rainy months, the floating pontoons are covered by retractable sheds.

6. The total cost of the Water Metro project is Rs 747 crore.

The Arabian Sea borders Kochi on three sides, with backwaters on the other. The Water Metro intends to address the transportation needs of the residents of the islands of Willington, Kumbalam Vypeen, Edakochi, Nettoor, Vyttila, Eloor, Kakkanad, and Mulavukad.

PM Modi will also flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram.

