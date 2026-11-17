Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth have been traded to Rajasthan Royals, while Sam Curran moves to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The swap sees experienced bowlers and versatile all-rounders switching franchises.

Mohammed Shami Joins Rajasthan Royals In Major IPL 2027 Trade Deal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), according to an official IPL statement. Shami, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore, will move to Rajasthan Royals for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. Left-arm spinner M Siddharth will also move from LSG to RR at his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh. Siddharth will add another bowling option to the Rajasthan franchise. Meanwhile, all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded from RR to LSG at his existing fee of Rs 2.4 crore. Despite taking just 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00 in 2026, the 36-year-old Shami provided experience and depth to LSG's bowling attack. He also showed his match-winning ability with an economical spell of 2/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. Notably, Shami recently retired from Test cricket. The right-arm pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far. Shami will now join forces with Jofra Archer, RR's leading strike bowler last season. Meanwhile, Curran's arrival would give LSG an all-rounder capable of strengthening their batting line-up and bowling across different phases. He has claimed 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career so far. Known for his variations and ability to deliver in pressure situations, Curran adds valuable depth and versatility to the squad. Curran, who was named Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final when England won the 2022 T20 World Cup, could also be in contention for LSG's vacant captaincy role, a position that has been open since Rishabh Pant stepped down and subsequently moved to Delhi Capitals in a trade after the 2026 season. (ANI)