MS Dhoni concludes his 19-year IPL playing career, transitioning into a mentor role for Chennai Super Kings. Team owner N Srinivasan and management praise his legacy, leadership, and continued importance to the franchise's future.

MS Dhoni Retires from IPL Playing Role To Become CSK Team Mentor

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N Srinivasan on Monday said “there is no CSK without MS Dhoni”, highlighting the former India captain's contribution to the franchise as he takes up the role of team mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. MS Dhoni has brought the curtain down on his 19-year IPL playing career and will take up the role of team mentor at CSK.

The franchise announced the development on Tuesday, just hours before the deadline for teams to submit their player retention and release lists ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa. In an official statement, CSK owner N Srinivasan described Dhoni as inseparable from the franchise, highlighting their nearly two-decade-long association built on mutual trust. Recalling his decision to bring Dhoni to CSK in 2008, he called it one of the best decisions of his life, praising not just his achievements but also his character.

Dhoni's Legacy and New Role

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, along with two Champions League T20 titles, making him the most successful captain in the tournament's history. Rupa Gurunath, also a CSK owner, described Dhoni as a once-in-a-lifetime player who laid the foundation for the franchise, praising his leadership, humility, commitment and connection with fans. She added that his experience and guidance as a mentor would be invaluable in shaping the team's next generation, particularly during its transition.

CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan said Dhoni's legacy extends beyond his cricketing achievements, highlighting his deep connection with Chennai and its people. He added that Dhoni would be remembered not just for the trophies but also for the way the team won them, expressing confidence that his continued guidance as mentor would shape CSK in the coming years.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni is also one of the greatest batters in the history of the league. He is the second-highest run-scorer for the Super Kings, with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped Chennai Super Kings player with 272 appearances. CSK said Dhoni's impact went beyond his statistics and achievements, highlighting his calmness under pressure, quick stumpings and unconventional approach to the game, which inspired millions of fans.