MS Dhoni officially retires from playing in the IPL, transitioning into a Team Mentor role for Chennai Super Kings starting with the 2027 season. Coaches and experts praise the move, citing his legacy and invaluable leadership experience.

MS Dhoni Appointed As Mentor For Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2027

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya welcomed his appointment as Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, saying his experience would be invaluable in the new role and would benefit the franchise immensely. CSK announced MS Dhoni's appointment as the team's Mentor, bringing an end to his 19-year journey as a player in the IPL. The franchise, for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that he would take up the new role ahead of IPL 2027, marking a significant transition in his long association with the team.

The announcement signals the end of Dhoni's playing career in the IPL, which began with the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008. One of the most prominent figures in the league since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind a lasting legacy as a leader, a finisher and one of the competition's most influential players.

Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach, Chanchal Bhattacharya, welcomed his appointment as CSK's Team Mentor, saying his experience would be invaluable to the franchise and that the new role marked the beginning of a fresh phase in his career. "It is excellent news. Just a few days ago, there was considerable speculation about whether he would continue playing or not. This development puts an end to that uncertainty and marks the beginning of a new phase following his long international and IPL career. He is taking on this role with the very team he has been associated with for so long, both as a captain and as a player. His experience will be invaluable in this mentoring role. The Chennai Super Kings will benefit immensely," he said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad also termed Dhoni's decision to retire appropriate, saying his transition into a mentorship role at CSK would be natural and his experience, successful decision-making and guidance would greatly benefit younger players. "I would say his decision to retire is appropriate. As for whether it was the right time, age is certainly a significant factor. He has reached a stage where continuing to play at the international level is a different matter altogether. Just consider how many years he has been playing cricket. He has played international cricket for nearly 19 to 20 years. So, I would say his decision to retire is a sound one,” he said. “His absence will certainly be felt, but the positive aspect is that Dhoni is expected to take on a mentorship role with the Chennai Super Kings, which will undoubtedly prove beneficial. He has been successful in the past, so there is no reason why he cannot succeed in this role as well. It should be a natural transition for him. Given the way he played the game and the decisions he made, which consistently led to success, he is very likely to excel in a mentorship role too. One of the biggest strengths of Dhoni's captaincy was his exceptional decision-making ability. The choices he made almost always yielded positive results. Younger players will undoubtedly benefit from his guidance," he added.

Dhoni's retirement marks the conclusion of a career that transformed Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful and recognisable franchises in the history of the IPL. Under his captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket. CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year. Dhoni led Chennai to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup. His leadership was not restricted to tactical decisions on the field. Dhoni became synonymous with the franchise's philosophy of backing experienced players, maintaining a settled dressing room and ensuring that individuals performed with confidence and clarity. Several cricketers enjoyed some of the most successful phases of their careers under his leadership.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback. Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player. Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers. (ANI)