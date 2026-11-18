Aarav Mahajan's brilliant 60-run innings secured a five-wicket victory for Uttarakhand against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, earning him the Player of the Match award for his aggressive and composed batting display.

Aarav Mahajan Shines as Uttarakhand Defeats Goa in SMAT 2026 Clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) Secretary Kiran Verma praised young batter Aarav Mahajan for his impressive batting display against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026, stating that his performance reflected the hard work, talent and dedication of the team’s players. Mahajan played a match-winning knock of 60 runs off just 38 balls, smashing three sixes and four boundaries, to help Uttarakhand register a five-wicket victory over Goa in their Elite Group D encounter in Kolkata. His aggressive stroke play, excellent shot selection and composure under pressure earned him the Player of the Match award, according to a press release from CAU.

Congratulating Mahajan and the entire team on the victory, CAU Secretary Mrs Kiran Verma said, “This is a moment of immense pride for the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. Aarav Mahajan has showcased his talent, confidence and maturity through a brilliant batting performance. His performance reflects the hard work and dedication of our players. I congratulate Aarav on being named Player of the Match and extend my best wishes to the entire team for this spectacular victory against Goa. I am confident that our players will continue to bring laurels to Uttarakhand with the same passion and commitment.”

Uttarakhand Senior Men’s Team Head Coach Manish Jha also praised Aarav’s innings and acknowledged the collective effort of the team in securing the important victory. “Aarav produced an exceptional batting performance, displaying tremendous confidence, composure and aggression at the crease. It was a thoroughly deserving performance. I am equally proud of the entire team’s effort, discipline and fighting spirit. Every player contributed to this important victory. We will look to maintain this momentum and continue delivering strong performances in our upcoming matches in the tournament,” said Jha.

Uttarakhand Senior Men’s Team Manager Navneet Mishra congratulated the players and support staff, highlighting the collective effort behind the team’s success. “This victory is the result of the team’s hard work, commitment and collective effort. Aarav’s brilliant innings was the highlight of the match, and the Player of the Match award is a proud achievement for him. The players and support staff have worked extremely hard to make this success possible. This victory will certainly boost the team’s confidence ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Our aim is to build on this unity and positive mindset to achieve even better results for Uttarakhand,” said Navneet.

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand congratulated Aarav Mahajan, the team captain, all the players, coaching staff and support staff on the victory and extended its best wishes to the team for its upcoming matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. (ANI)