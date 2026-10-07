Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting anticipates that the addition of experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya will provide crucial stability, leadership, and versatility to the team's middle order and bowling attack for the IPL 2027 season.

Ricky Ponting Backs Hardik Pandya to Strengthen Punjab Kings Squad

Chandigarh [India], November 18 (ANI): Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting believes the arrival of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will bring valuable experience and versatility to the franchise, particularly in high-pressure situations, as the team prepares for the IPL 2027 season.

Speaking in a video shared by Star Sports on X, Ponting recalled his association with Pandya during the all-rounder's early days at Mumbai Indians and said his experience of playing in multiple IPL finals and winning several titles could prove crucial for Punjab Kings. "Hardik, I think I was his first ever IPL coach when we picked him up at MI. I think he was still a teenager then, maybe 19 or 20 years of age when we brought him into the setup. I think he's been part of six IPL-winning campaigns or something like that, and has certainly played in a lot of IPL finals. And if there's probably been one thing that's held us back as a group, I think over the last couple of years, and probably certainly in the final two seasons, just that little bit more experience in those big games, I think was probably where we came unstuck," he said.

Explaining the role Pandya could play in the Punjab setup, Ponting said the all-rounder would strengthen both the middle order and the bowling attack, giving the team multiple options across different phases of a match. "So you bring one of India's all-time great IPL players and one of India's greatest white ball all-rounders into our setup; we expect him batting in the middle order, and we know that he can perform lots of different roles with the ball. You know, with the new ball, we know he can swing the new ball up front; he can bowl through the middle, and if we need an over out of him at the death, he can certainly provide that for us as well. But I think just having that calibre of player join our team with the experience that he's got, he's very keen to be part of our setup, and I've spoken to him a lot over the last few weeks since the trade's been done," said Ponting.

Ponting also expressed confidence in Pandya's fitness and commitment, adding that the India all-rounder was eager to make an impact in his new colours. "He's ultra keen, he's going to be very, very fit, and he'll want to make a big impact on the IPL this season. So really exciting times for us," he added.