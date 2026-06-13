Gwalior Shernis stormed into the final of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 after beating Royal Nimar Eagles and Bundelkhand Bulls. Owner Kartikey Goyal praised the team's winning momentum and captain Nuzhat Parween's form.

The Gwalior Shernis have showcased a remarkable form in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026. After registering a stunning six-wicket victory over Royal Nimar Eagles, they followed it with another win over Bundelkhand Bulls in the Eliminator to register a place in the final, according to a press release.

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'Josh is High': Owner Confident of Victory

Hailing the team's efforts and victory in the all-important fixtures, Gwalior Shernis owner Kartikey Goyal said, "The josh is high. We're hoping to carry this winning momentum all the way to the final."

Captain Nuzhat Parween Shines

Captain Nuzhat Parween has been performing consistently well and played a crucial role first against the Eagles and then in the Eliminator match.

Kartikey Goyal lauded her batting form and the captaincy. "Nuzhat Parween has been brilliant and, more importantly, incredibly consistent throughout the tournament. I'm truly impressed by the way she has led the team. Since this is the debut MPL season for both of us, we're looking forward to making our mark and creating something special in the competition," he said.

Kartikey Goyal also expressed strong belief in his side and remains optimistic about their chances of lifting the trophy. "My message to the team is simple: we've earned our place here. We believe in each other, and we believe in our game. Now it's time to go out there and win this tournament," he concluded.

Title Clash on June 13

Gwalior Shernis will play Chambal Ghariyals in the title clash on June 13 at the Holkar Stadium. (ANI)