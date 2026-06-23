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FIFA World Cup 2026, Norway vs Senegal: Thrilling Win Against Senegal Puts Haaland's Side into Knockouts
FIFA World Cup 2026: As the group stage of the current Football World Cup progresses, the gap between stronger and weaker teams is becoming clear. Several teams have already qualified for the knockouts.
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Erling Haaland's Brace Secures Norway's Victory Over Senegal
Erling Haaland was the star, scoring two crucial goals in the second half that powered Norway to a 3-2 victory over Senegal and into the World Cup knockouts.
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Marcus Holmgren Pedersen Opens the Scoring for Norway
Defender Marcus Holmgren Pedersen gave Norway the lead just before halftime, scoring in the 43rd minute to set the stage for a thrilling second half against Senegal.
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Ismaila Sarr's Double Keeps Senegal's Hopes Alive in Thriller
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr fought back hard, scoring two goals, including one in stoppage time, to keep the match tense until the final whistle in a narrow 3-2 defeat.
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Norway Celebrates Knockout Qualification with Iconic Viking Clap
After securing their spot in the next round, Erling Haaland led his team and fans in a spectacular Viking celebration, complete with drumming and a symbolic rowing gesture.
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Image Credit : Getty
Showdown Looms: Haaland's Norway to Face Mbappé's France
With both teams qualified, Norway and France will now battle for the top spot in Group I. The match promises a thrilling duel between superstars Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.
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