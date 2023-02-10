What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India

Formula E is arriving in India, and the maiden race will be held in the country in Hyderabad on Sunday. Ahead of the same, here is everything that you should know about the event and the sport.

Big-ticket motorsport action returns to India after a decade, with Hyderabad becoming the 30th location to host a Formula E race. Here is all you need to know about the all-electric racing series ahead of its first race in India on Saturday.

How different is it from Formula 1?

Formula E is an electric equivalent of the widely followed Formula 1, which was staged in India from 2011 to 2013. However, other than the Formula prefix, there is no similarity between the two International Automobile Federation (FIA) world championship status events.

The hybrid turbocharged engines in Formula 1 are the epitome of performance, while the battery-powered Formula E machines promote sustainability and a greener world. Formula E is racing with a purpose, but its cars have rapidly evolved over the last eight seasons, and Gen3 technology has been introduced this season. As the series claims, Gen3 is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient car in its history.

ALSO READ: Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India

It has a top speed of 320km/h, 100km/h faster than the first-generation cars from 2014-2017. The Gen2 cars were run from 2018-2022, and they could touch speeds over 280km/h. Since most Formula E races are held on twisty street circuits around the world with not-so-long straights, top speeds are only sometimes reached.

40 per cent of the energy produced while braking

In the first season, the batteries could only produce 200kw of power, requiring the drivers to swap cars midway into the race. Introducing the more powerful Gen2 cars meant the vehicles could last the total race distance. The power output has been increased to 350kw in the Gen3 cars, and with regeneration, it could go up to 600kw.

More than 40 per cent of the energy will come from regenerative braking, an increase of 25 per cent over Gen2 machines. The series has a new tyre supplier in Hankook, but drivers still need to be satisfied with its performance. The latest cars are also 60kg lighter than the previous generation and weigh 840kg.

ALSO READ: McLaren's F1 car-inspired Lego model is a work of art. Caution - Drivers not included

Homecoming for Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Racing, which has been with Formula E since its inception, will finally experience the thrill of a home race after eight seasons. The other manufacturers in the championship include Nissan, Porsche, and Tata-owned Jaguar. McLaren and Maserati are the new entrants. After winning the title last season, Mercedes withdrew from the tournament. Audi and BMW, too, are no longer part of the championship. After a podium in the opening race of the season in Mexico, Mahindra will be hoping for an encore.

The racing format

Most of the action is packed in one day, with FP2, qualifying and race scheduled on Saturday to ensure minimum disruption in public life. Formula E introduced a new qualifying format last season, calling it "Duels", with drivers taking on each other in quarterfinals, semifinals and finals after qualifying from the group stage.

The winning driver of the final duel takes Pole Position, while the runner-up lines up second. The semi-finalists will line up third and fourth, and the quarter-finalists between fifth and eighth - according to their lap times.

ALSO READ: Formula E suspended over COVID-19 concerns

The Hyderabad track

The 2.83km track in the city's heart showcases what Hyderabad offers best. The cars will vroom around the Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Gardens, NTR Park and Prasads' Imax, covering necklace road. Hyderabad will be in round four of the championship. Saudia Arabia hosted two races in January after the season opener in Mexico.

Formula E sees India as a vast market and hopes to have a long future in the country. "It took us too long to get to India. We will be here until they want us," Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo had said after marking the 100-day countdown to the race. Renewable energy major Greenko is the local promoter of the race alongside the Telangana government.

(With inputs from PTI)