Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India

    Ahead of the inaugural ePrix in Hyderabad, former F1 driver-turned-presenter Karun Chandhok shares his excitement over Formula E in India, speaks about the electric mobility revolution in the country, the Hyderabad track and more.

    Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    By Karun Chandhok

    The Formula E World Championship heads to India for the first time this week, with the inaugural ePrix in Hyderabad. As the only Indian to have raced in the series, I'm excited to see the field land on Indian shores and put on a good show for the people in the grandstands. 

    The electric mobility revolution is certainly unfolding rapidly across the globe, and India is no different. With Indian brands such as Tata and Mahindra launching EV ranges and the government taking proactive steps to push the electric infrastructure across the country, this is a good time for the premier all-electric racing championship in the world to come to India. 

    Of course, both of the brands I mentioned are involved with Formula E. I was closely involved with getting the Mahindra team on the grid back in 2014 when I drove for them, and it's been good to see the TATA group join the party via their Jaguar brand. 

    One of the unique aspects of the Formula E World Championship is that they race largely on the streets of cities rather than on permanent race circuits. This presents an opportunity for the cities to show themselves off by putting up a globally viewed event whilst creating a real high-speed challenge for the drivers in between the concrete walls. 

    I think the track in Hyderabad looks really interesting and will be one that the drivers will enjoy. The Telangana government and the promoters at Greenko have done a very good job identifying a part of the city that will look great as a showcase on TV and provide a great backdrop for the event itself. 

    The track has 17 corners, with a good mix of fast and technical sections for the drivers and cars. I spent some time driving the track on a simulator last week and was really impressed with how flowing it was. 

    Formula E has introduced its third generation of cars this season, with a huge emphasis on energy regeneration under braking. When the drivers press the brake pedal, the cars produce 600 kilowatts of energy which is put back into the battery to help them go even further. 

    The Hyderabad track has some fast sections alongside the lake, but there are crucially some good braking zones which will help this energy regeneration and also provide some overtaking opportunities during the race. 

    I was heavily involved with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Delhi, which ran from 2011 to 2013 and was a real boost to the sport in our country. 

    In a country like India, where you have one dominant sport in cricket, it's always a challenge for other sports to carve out a space for themselves, but hopefully, the spectacle this weekend will draw the fans in. 

    The racing thus far in the opening three races of the Formula E season has been entertaining to watch, with lots of overtaking amongst a high-quality field of drivers. 

    In both Mexico City and Diriyah, where the three races were held, Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis have finished first and second, with two wins for the German and one for the Brit to put them at the head of the standings. 

    However, it's still early days in the title campaign and there could genuinely be half-a-dozen contenders this weekend. 

    (Karun Chandhok is one of the only two Indians to have raced in Formula 1. He also raced in the inaugural Formula E season back in 2014)

    (PTI column)

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans after wishes poured in for Al-Nassr star on 38th birthday snt

    Ronaldo sends message to fans after wishes poured in for Al-Nassr star on 38th birthday

    football Can Barcelona win the La Liga this season? Xavi's Guardiola-like response sends real madrid fans into a tizzy snt

    Can Barcelona win the La Liga this season? Xavi's Guardiola-like response sends fans into a tizzy

    football premier league Man City Erling Haaland trolled after history-making Harry Kane steals the show for Tottenham Hotspur snt

    Man City's Haaland trolled after history-making Kane steals the show for Tottenham

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge' snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge'

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson delighted with first ever win over ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson delighted with first-ever win over ATK Mohun Bagan

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi' vma

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi'

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today Know live stream time expected specifications other details gcw

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today: Know live stream time; expected specifications, other details

    Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH RBA

    Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH

    India presently most opportune for investment, PM Modi urges global investors to explore energy sector - adt

    'India presently most opportune for investment,' PM Modi urges global investors to explore energy sector

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon