Morocco reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after a 3-0 win over Canada. The Head of Government lauded the team, saying the win proves their 2022 semifinal run was 'no mere fluke' but the result of hard work and planning.

The Head of Government of Morocco on Sunday lauded the country's national football team after it secured a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the achievement reflected years of hard work, careful planning and visionary leadership. Morocco became the first team to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in a dominant Round of 16 performance.

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'No Mere Fluke': Government Praises Atlas Lions

In a post on X, the official account of the Head of Government of Morocco said the Atlas Lions had demonstrated that their historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was not a one-off achievement. "The Moroccan national football team has proven, by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, that the epic tale of the 2022 Qatar World Cup was no mere fluke, but rather the fruit of hard work, meticulous planning, and enlightened vision under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI--may God assist him--the pioneer of the football renaissance in our country, which has elevated Moroccan football to the ranks of the world's elite," the post said.

Expressing support for the team, the statement added, Proud of the Atlas Lions! Best of luck for the rest of the journey. Always Morocco." أثبت المنتخب الوطني المغربي لكرة القدم، بعبوره إلى ربع نهائي كأس العالم 2026، أن ملحمة مونديال قطر 2022 لم تكن محض صدفة، بل ثمرة عمل وتخطيط ورؤية مستنيرة بقيادة جلالة الملك محمد السادس نصره الله، رائد النهضة الكروية في بلادنا، والتي ارتقت بكرة القدم المغربية إلى مصاف العالمية.… pic.twitter.com/JfkyWeUYOe — رئيس الحكومة المغربية (@ChefGov_ma) July 4, 2026

Clinical Second Half Secures Win

Morocco's passage to the last eight was built on a clinical second-half display after weathering sustained Canadian pressure before the interval. Backed by a passionate home crowd, Canada created the better opportunities in the opening half, with Tani Oluwaseyi denied by an outstanding save from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after breaking through on goal. Alistair Johnston also came close but saw his header blocked by the Moroccan defence.

The momentum shifted immediately after the restart. Five minutes into the second half, Achraf Hakimi's well-worked free-kick found Azzedine Ounahi unmarked on the edge of the area, and the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give Morocco the lead.

Canada pushed for an equaliser, but Jonathan David failed to capitalise on a dangerous free-kick, while substitute Tajon Buchanan was denied by another excellent save from Bounou.

As the co-hosts committed more players forward, Morocco exploited the spaces on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz raced down the right before cutting the ball back for Ounahi, who powered home his second goal of the night to put the contest beyond Canada's reach.

Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring with virtually the final kick of the match, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 victory and extending Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches.

The result also underlined Morocco's growing reputation in knockout football, with Mohamed Ouahbi's side recording their seventh win in the last nine knockout matches across major international tournaments.

Canada's campaign ended in the Round of 16, though the co-hosts departed with the consolation of having reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history. (ANI)