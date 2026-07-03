India bowling coach Morne Morkel defends delaying Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut, citing the need to back in-form players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Morkel emphasized that showing faith in the current group is a good sign for team security.

Morkel Backs In-Form Players Over Sooryavanshi's Debut

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has defended the team management's decision to delay Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut, stressing the importance of backing experienced and in-form players in the current setup. Morkel pointed to Abhishek Sharma's status as India's leading T20 batter and Sanju Samson's standout role as Player of the World Cup. "I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel told reporters ahead of the second T20I.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Morkel acknowledged the excitement surrounding young Sooryavanshi but stressed that it is important to give confidence and security to the existing group. "I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door, and it's exciting. But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys," he added. He also noted that healthy competition for places is a positive sign for the team, but the priority remains backing proven players while gradually integrating emerging talent.

First T20I Abandoned Due to Rain

The Indian team is participating in the five-match T20I series against England. In the first T20I, India posted a competitive 189/7, powered by a rapid 59 off 24 balls from Abhishek Sharma and a composed 68 from Shreyas Iyer, with a late boost from Shivam Dube's unbeaten 42. Following an early top-order collapse, Abhishek Sharma's aggressive innings turned things around before Shreyas Iyer steadied the middle overs. However, rain later halted play, ultimately leading to a no-result. (ANI)