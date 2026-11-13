Former international kabaddi star Mohit Chhillar has endorsed the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), aiming to strengthen the sport's professional ecosystem, support emerging talent, and expand opportunities within the Indian kabaddi landscape.

Mohit Chhillar Supports KCL to Boost Professional Indian Kabaddi

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Former Indian international kabaddi star Mohit Chhillar has extended his support to the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), recognising the league’s potential to strengthen the professional ecosystem of Indian kabaddi and create new opportunities for emerging players. His endorsement brings renewed attention to the importance of building platforms that can take the sport beyond its traditional boundaries and provide a stronger pathway for the next generation of athletes, according to a press release from KCL.

Having competed at the highest level of international kabaddi, Chhillar understands the importance of competitive exposure, professional training and consistent opportunities in shaping an athlete’s career. His appreciation of KCL highlights the growing relevance of professionally structured competitions in developing India’s domestic kabaddi landscape.

Indian kabaddi has consistently produced world-class athletes and enjoyed a strong following across the country. However, the next phase of the sport’s growth will depend on creating more platforms that can identify emerging talent, provide competitive exposure and establish sustainable career opportunities for players. The Kabaddi Champions League is looking to contribute to this development through its franchise-based competition, bringing together established players, emerging talent and experienced coaching professionals under one platform.

The league’s approach is not limited to organising matches but also includes creating an environment where players can gain professional exposure, improve their competitive standards and enhance their visibility. The involvement of experienced players and coaches is another important aspect of this approach. Their experience can help young athletes understand the demands of professional kabaddi while encouraging higher standards of preparation, discipline and performance.

Beyond the sporting aspect, KCL also reflects the growing commercial possibilities of Indian kabaddi. With professional franchises, established sporting personalities and an expanding audience base, competitions of this nature can create opportunities for broadcasters, sponsors, brands and other stakeholders to invest in the sport.

For Indian kabaddi, the opportunity is significant. A stronger domestic competition structure can help broaden the sport’s reach, encourage participation and create additional pathways for athletes aspiring to represent the country at the highest level. Mohit Chhillar’s support for KCL underlines the importance of established sporting personalities backing initiatives that aim to take Indian kabaddi forward. The larger objective is to build a platform where talent receives recognition, players find professional opportunities and the sport continues to expand its national footprint. Ultimately, the future of Indian kabaddi will depend not only on its international achievements but also on the strength of the domestic ecosystem supporting its athletes. The Kabaddi Champions League is seeking to become a part of that larger transformation. (ANI)