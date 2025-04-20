The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been ordered to remove the Mohammed Azharuddin stand at the Uppal Stadium. The directive came after HCA Ethics Officer accepted the complaint by city-based Lords Cricket Club

A big setback for former India captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin as the association has been ordered to remove the stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium or Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Uppal Stadium’s North Pavilion stand was named after Mohammed Azharuddin in 2019 when the former India captain was serving as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Earlier, the stand was named after former India batter VVS Laxman, who was one of Hyderabad’s most celebrated cricketers before it was controversially renamed to Mohammed Azharuddin stand during his tenure as HCA president.

The direction came after an order from Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, Justice V. Eswaraiah, who cited a conflict of interest to name the stand after Mohammed Azharuddin. Azharuddin’s term as HCA came to an end in September 2022.

HCA Ethics Officer accepts ‘conflict of interest’ complaint

In February this year, city-based Lords Cricket Club filed a complaint over the alleged violation of HCA rules and regulations by Mohammed Azharuddin in order to have a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, the ruling was passed on April 19 after HCA Ombudsman and Ethics officer accepted the complaint filed by Lords Cricket Club, stating that Mohammed Azharuddin took the decision in his own favour to name a stand after him while serving as an HCA president in 2019.

“The fact that there has been no ratification/modification of the decision by the General Body further strengthens the case against the Respondent No. 1 (Azharuddin), as the Respondent No. 1 has exceeded his authority to benefit himself. In consequence of my findings, a clear case of conflict of interest is made out," Justice V. Eswaraiah in his 25-page verdict.

Petitioner Lords Cricket Club wanted HCA to take action against Mohammed Azharuddin for his high-handedness and demanded that North Stand pavilion to renamed as VVS Laxman Pavilion, as the latter was the original namesake, given his significant contribution to Hyderabad and Indian Cricket.

Mohammed Azharuddin to take matter to the court

After the HCA Ombudsman and Ethics officer directed the association to remove North Stand named after Mohammed Azharduddin, the former India captain decided to take the matter to the court and challenge the ruling.

Azharuddin asserted that there was no conflict of interest in naming a stand at Uppal Stadium after him, while expressing his disappointment over mistreatment towards him despite playing cricket for 17 years and leading Hyderabad for 10 years.

“There's no conflict of interest in this. I don't want to comment, I don't want to stoop to this level. The cricketing world will laugh at the association.” Azharuddin said.

“17 years of cricket, almost 10 years as captain of the side, and with distinction. This is how you treat cricketers in Hyderabad. It's a very sad state of affairs. We will go to court, 100%. The law will take its course," he added.

Azharuddin’s cricket career was cut short due to match-fixing

Mohammed Azharuddin was one of the batters India has ever produced. The former India captain consecutive centuries in the first three Test matches of his career, which is a record that has not been shattered since 1985.

Azharuddin was dominating the headlines with his impressive performances in ODIs and Tests. In his ODI career, the former right-handed batter amassed 9378 runs, including 7 fifties and 58 fifties, at an average of 36.92 in 334 matches. He was the highest ODI run-getter at that point until the record was surpassed by fellow Indian teammate Sachin Tendulkar. In Tests, Azharuddin aggregated 6215 runs, including 22 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 45.03 in 99 matches.

However, Mohammed Azharuddin’s cricket career was abruptly ended after he was allegedly involved in match-fixing in 2000, resulting in life ban from playing cricket by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The ban was later lifted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012, but the controversy remained a scar on his otherwise illustrious career.