India vs Pakistan CT 2025 showdown shatters records, becomes 2nd most watched cricket match in TV history

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash became the second most-watched cricket match in TV history, breaking records across television and digital platforms.

The India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, held on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium, has etched its name in history, becoming the second most-watched cricket match ever on television. The riveting contest, which saw Indian cricketing maestro Virat Kohli notch up a match-winning century, recorded a staggering 17.7 crore LIVE viewers on Star Sports.

This makes the high-voltage encounter the most-watched cricket match since the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, with its TV Rating (TVR) of 10.0 surpassing the 9.5 average TVR recorded during the marquee 2023 tournament by 5.9%. The Indo-Pak showdown yet again demonstrated its unparalleled ability to captivate audiences across the globe, reinforcing its status as the most intense rivalry in cricket. *Source: Official TV viewership statistics from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)

Earlier, the online streaming figures on JioHotstar were even more staggering. The match shattered previous digital records, amassing a record-breaking 60.2 crore viewers on JioHotstar, with peak concurrency reaching 6.8 crore during the first over when pacer Mohammed Shami began India’s bowling attack. Also read: Why Virat Kohli is the ultimate match winner? Stats prove his dominance against Pakistan at ICC events

The viewership numbers continued to surge, peaking at an astonishing 32.2 crore during the innings break when Pakistan was bowled out for 241. However, the most electrifying moment of the match came when Kohli struck the winning boundary to seal India’s six-wicket victory and complete his 51st ODI century. At that moment, JioHotstar’s peak concurrency hit an unprecedented high, registering a whopping 60.2 crore viewers.

The digital streaming record previously stood at 3.5 crore peak concurrent viewers, set during the 2023 ODI World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad. This latest match obliterated that benchmark, with the peak concurrency for the Champions Trophy clash being 17 times higher. While India’s chase of 242 looked well within reach, the anticipation of Virat Kohli’s century kept fans glued to their screens until the final moments of the match. The overall excitement and the sheer magnitude of the occasion fueled record-breaking engagement across all platforms.

While the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash has secured the second spot, the most-watched cricket match in history remains the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. Played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the high-stakes encounter saw India lift the World Cup after 28 years, with MS Dhoni’s iconic winning six sealing the triumph. The match recorded an astronomical global viewership of over 55 crore, setting an unmatched benchmark in cricket’s broadcasting history.

