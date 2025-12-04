Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most successful left-arm pacer in Test history, surpassing Wasim Akram's 414 wickets. He achieved this with his sixth five-wicket haul in pink-ball Tests, though he humbly called Akram 'the pinnacle'.

Starc Becomes Most Decorated Left-Arm Pacer in Test History

Australian pace legend Mitchell Starc, who surpassed Pakistan's 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram for most wickets by a left-arm pacer in Test cricket history, said that for him, Akram is "still the pinnacle and better".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Starc delivered another age-defying performance, his sixth five-wicket haul in pink-ball Tests, the most by any bowler and taking his tally of pink-ball Test wickets to 87, the highest by any bowler in history, with teammates Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins (43 each) as his distant rivals, having half the amount of wickets as him. Also, the 35-year-old surpassed the mark of 414 wickets held by Akram and is now the most decorated left-armed pacer in Test history. In 102 Tests, Starc has now taken 418 wickets at an average of 26.42, with best figures of 7/58, including 18 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test history for Australia.

'Akram is Still the Pinnacle': Starc

Speaking after the end of the day's play, Starc said about going past Akram's mark, "I will reflect on it later. Wasim is still the pinnacle left-armer, I think he is still better."

Starc admitted that he does not know how he is so successful with a pink-ball in his hand. "I get asked all the time, I still don't know. It is what it is. I think it is still like a white ball. Today, it was a soft ball. A couple of Yorkshiremen, runs and wickets. Joe (Root) batted well there. A pretty tough day's cricket. I think once that ball goes soft, it is not the easiest thing to score with. It is certainly not the easiest thing to bowl with when it is soft. Pink ball, 9 for 320, pretty solid day's Test cricket," he concluded.

Wasim Akram Congratulates Starc

Following his accomplishment, Starc was congratulated by Pakistani icon, who posted on X as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career."

England vs Australia: Day One Recap

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. After Mitchell Starc (6/71) reduced England to 5/2, getting both Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for a duck, Root put on a 117-run stand with Zak Crawley (76 in 93 balls, with 11 fours). Another half-century stand with Harry Brook (31 in 33 balls, with four boundaries) followed.

Australia managed to make inroads in the game courtesy a fine run out from Josh Inglis to remove England skipper Ben Stokes (19) and had England down at 264/9 eventually, with Starc completing his sixth five-wicket haul in pink-ball Tests. But some fine hitting from Root and Jofra Archer (32* in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped England put up 325/9 at the end of day one in 74 overs. (ANI)