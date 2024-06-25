Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Milestone alert! Suhas Yathiraj displaces French legend Lucas Mazur to become world No.1 para shuttler

    Suhas Yathiraj, Indian para shuttler and Arjuna awardee, claimed the top spot in the latest BWF Para Badminton World Rankings on Tuesday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

    Suhas Yathiraj, Indian para shuttler and Arjuna awardee, claimed the top spot in the latest BWF Para Badminton World Rankings on Tuesday. He ascended to world number one, surpassing French veteran Lucas Mazur, whom he faced in the Tokyo Paralympics SL-4 category final and secured a silver medal. Suhas now holds 60,527 points, edging past Mazur's 58,953 points.

    "Finally World Number 1. Happy to share that, In the latest Badminton World Federation Para Badminton rankings announced today for Men's Singles category, I have got world number 1 ranking, first time in life, replacing previously long standing world number 1 Lucas Mazur of France.Thanks a lot for your blessings and wishes," wrote Suhas on 'X'.

    Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, clinched the World Championship title earlier this year by defeating Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia.

    Competing in the SL-4 category of para badminton, designated for players with mild impairments affecting one side of the body, both legs, or minor limb absence, Suhas showcases excellent court movement and a diverse range of shots.

    Despite his physical challenges, he demonstrates excellent court movement and utilizes a full range of shots in his gameplay.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 9:21 PM IST
