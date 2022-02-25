  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic miffed with BBC interview outcome; says was left humiliated

    First Published Feb 25, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Novak Djokovic admitted that he was humiliated in Australia last month. While he gave an interview on the same to BBC, he is unhappy with how it has been portrayed.

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia was heavily in the news last month as he was barred from competing in the Australian Open, leading to Rafael Nadal of Spain winning the record-breaking 21st Grand Slam (GS). He recently gave an interview of the same to BBC. However, he has expressed his displeasure at how he has been portrayed.

    Djokovic had admitted that he had enough medical exemption from participating in the AO without being fully vaccinated for COVID. However, he was denied the same by the Australian authorities. After battling a legal trial, he lost his case and was deported. As he revealed his thoughts to the BBC, he said that the channel cut his interview short to 30 minutes from 90 mins.

    ALSO READ: Djokovic's record 361-week reign as World No. 1 to end; Medvedev to take over

    Talking to a Serbian channel, Djokovic noted, “I was painted in a gruesome manner. If I may say so, I was humiliated on a world stage. That is why I need to have the opportunity to say something. I will repeat what I said to the BBC because I don’t have more to add.”

    “I will keep saying it and repeat it like a parrot, although the BBC had cut that part of the interview. Ten days before me, a Czech tennis player and Croatian coach entered Australia with the same medical exemption. She played in a tournament. He coached his player with no problem at all. Suddenly, I come, and there is a problem. Why? You tell me,” added Djokovic, as reported by Metro.

    ALSO READ: Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

    Djokovic further asserted that he did everything he was asked to but did not get back the proper reciprocal treatment. He has also affirmed that he will keep skipping the tournaments that mandate COVID vaccination, especially after what he went through for 11 days in Melbourne. He assumes that he has learnt a lot during his saga in Australia and will never forget it.

    “I can’t erase from my memory what happened. It is still fresh. Some things shook me that I can’t forget, let alone something like this. What I can do is accept it and move on. You will never see me running away from responsibility or not wanting to answer a certain question. I am not hiding anything,” Djokovic concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: Champions League final moved out of Russia; to be played in France-ayh

    Not Russia, France to host UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final; fans laud UEFA

    Cesaro ends 11-year career with WWE - Reports-ayh

    Cesaro ends 11-year career with WWE - Reports

    Novak Djokovic's record 361-week reign as World No. 1 to end; Daniil Medvedev to take over-ayh

    Djokovic's record 361-week reign as World No. 1 to end; Medvedev to take over

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Kishan's 89 hands India 62-run win, social media delighted

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: HC reserves judgment on pleas against hijab ban DNM

    Karnataka hijab row: HC reserves judgment on pleas against hijab ban

    Indian Premier League, IPL brings back 2011 group format, tweaks it for 2022-ayh

    IPL brings back 2011 group format, tweaks it for 2022

    Explained Why Black Sea matters in Russia-Ukraine war

    Explained: Why Black Sea matters in Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia to widen trade economic ties with Asian countries after Western sanctions-dnm

    Russia to widen trade economic ties with Asian countries after Western sanctions

    India Japan armies to engage in Dharma Guardian in Belagavi gcw

    India, Japan armies to engage in Dharma Guardian in Belagavi

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon