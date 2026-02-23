Viktor Gyokeres scored twice in Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Tottenham but admitted he wasn’t completely satisfied with his display, stressing there were areas he could have done better despite praise from Mikel Arteta.

Gyokeres, who has faced criticism since joining Arsenal last summer, acknowledged that while parts of his game were strong, he still felt improvements were needed. “In some aspects, I think it was a good one. In some others, I think it could’ve done a few bits better,” he said after the match.

Gyokeres Reflects on Goals and Training Work

His first strike came just two minutes after the restart, beating Joao Palhinha to the ball before firing past Guglielmo Vicario. Gyokeres revealed it was a move rehearsed in training, saying he tried to replicate a goal he had studied previously. He later sealed the win with a composed finish in stoppage time, taking his league tally to ten goals this season.

Arsenal bounced back strongly from their midweek draw against Wolves, with Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze both scoring braces to extend the Gunners’ lead at the top of the table to five points. The performance was hailed by Arteta, who described Gyokeres’ display as his most complete since arriving in a £63.5 million move from Sporting.

“For me, the best, the most complete and especially when we need him most, and that is when big players and big clubs have to stand up when you are needed,” Arteta said.