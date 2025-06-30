Cristiano Ronaldo discussed his decision to extend his contract with Al Nassr until 2027, despite receiving offers from Club World Cup teams. He prioritized rest and preparation for a long season culminating in the World Cup.

Portugal's prolific forward Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the reason behind his decision to extend his stay with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and why he turned down "some offers" from teams that are competing at the ongoing Club World Cup.

After his previous deal ran out in Riyadh, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League until 2027. Before agreeing to stay put, Ronaldo was heavily linked to a move away from Al Nassr.

‘Prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation’

The 40-year-old outlined the reason behind his decision to continue with Al Nassr and claimed that the offers he got didn't make sense because he prefers to have a good rest, considering it will be a long season.

"I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year," Ronaldo told Al-Nassr's official media team.

"I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything. And of course, to be in this club, which I love," he added.

Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down

Ronaldo will stay with the club well beyond his 42nd birthday. Despite being 40, Ronaldo has shown no signs of decline, considering he led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title earlier this month, defeating Spain in the final.

With 932 goals scored already, he is also aiming to reach 1,000 goals. On the club level, he has 794 goals, while for Portugal, he has found the net 138 times.

Even though Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr, he is yet to win the SPL title, as the team finished runners-up in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons and third in the 2024-25 season. (ANI)

