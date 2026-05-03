Diksha Dagar carded a flawless 3-under 69 in the second round of the MCB Ladies Classic in Mauritius, reaching 7-under-par. She is tied for fourth, just two strokes behind the leaders. Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik also made the cut.

India's Diksha Dagar delivered an impressive performance to remain firmly in contention at the MCB Ladies Classic - Mauritius, showcasing consistency and composure across the opening rounds. Dagar, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET), followed her opening round of 68 with a flawless 3-under 69 to reach a total of 7-under-par after two rounds. Her bogey-free effort placed her in a tie for fourth position, just two strokes behind the joint leaders--Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Germany's Celina Sattelkau, and South Africa's Casandra Alexander--who each stood at 9-under-par.

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Three Indians Make the Cut

Out of the four Indian golfers competing this week, three successfully progressed beyond the cut. Alongside Dagar, Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik secured their spots in the final round. Bakshi, with rounds of 71 and 69, was tied in 19th position, while Malik, who carded 70 and 71, was placed tied 26th. However, Vani Kapoor was unable to advance after rounds of 78 and 77.

Dagar's Return to Form

Dagar's recent form indicates a steady return to peak performance. After finishing tied 37th at the Women's South African Open and missing two prior cuts, she appears to be regaining rhythm just in time for the upcoming Women's Indian Open. Her second round featured birdies on the sixth, 10th, and 12th holes, highlighting her control and precision.

Bakshi's round included five birdies, with an impressive streak of three consecutive birdies early in her round. Despite this strong showing, she dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes, which slightly impacted her overall standing. Malik, competing through her Sunshine Ladies Tour membership, managed three birdies but conceded two bogeys during her round.

A Look at the Leaders

Among the leaders, Soenderby started strongly, going 6-under through the front nine, but encountered difficulties on the back nine, finishing with a 69. Sattelkau built on her first-round 68 with an excellent 67, recording five birdies. Meanwhile, Alexander also carded a 67, offsetting a double bogey with seven birdies to join the top spot.

Packed Leaderboard Promises Exciting Finish

The competition remains intense, with a tightly packed leaderboard. Seven players, including Dagar, are just two shots behind the leaders at 7-under-par. A total of 75 players made the cut at +1, and notably, 18 golfers are within four shots of the lead heading into the final round. With everything to play for, the stage is set for a thrilling finish in Mauritius as Dagar and her peers aim to close the gap and challenge for the title. (ANI)