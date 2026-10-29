MCA Team C won the inaugural Captain Diana Trophy T20 tournament, designed to scout talent for Mumbai’s U-23 women's cricket team, featuring standout performances from Siya Modi, Ashwini Nishad, Sharvi Save, and tournament MVP Hurley Gala.

MCA Team C Wins Inaugural Captain Diana Trophy

MCA Team C emerged champions of the inaugural Captain Diana Trophy Women’s T20 Selection Tournament, organised by Fort Youngsters under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Named after former India captain Diana Edulji, the tournament serves as a platform to identify and select players for Mumbai’s U-23 Women’s team for the upcoming BCCI T20 tournament, according to a release.

Standout Performers and Award Winners

Siya Modi was among the standout performers, winning the Best Batter award with 121 runs and also the Emerging Player. Ashwini Nishad claimed the Best Bowler award with four wickets, while Sharvi Save was adjudged Best Fielder for effecting two run-outs. Hurley Gala was named Player of the Tournament for her contribution of 113 runs and one wicket.

Statements from MCA Leadership

Speaking about the tournament, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “The inaugural Captain Diana Trophy is an important step towards strengthening women’s cricket in Mumbai and providing emerging talent with a competitive platform to showcase their abilities. I congratulate Team C on their victory and all the award winners for their performances. We look forward to seeing these young cricketers progress and represent Mumbai with distinction.” (ANI)

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