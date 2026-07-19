Israil Gurung hails Kylian Mbappe for surpassing Lionel Messi's FIFA WC goal record. He says Mbappe needs sacrifices like Messi and Ronaldo for longevity. Mbappe's brace in France's 6-4 loss to England took his fictional tally to 22 goals.

Former Indian footballer Israil Gurung hailed French skipper Kylian Mbape for going past Lionel Messi as top goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history, expressing that for him to sustain his stunning level of success, it would be important to keep making sacrifices that turned once-teen prodigies like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to global ambassadors of the sport for next two decades.

Mbappe's historic FIFA World Cup run since his tournament debut continued against England in the bronze medal match. While his side fought valiantly from being 0-4 down in halftime to losing 6-4, the French superstar's brace took him past Messi's newly established record (21 goals), currently sitting at 22 goals. The two goals took Mbappe's 2026 FIFA WC goal tally to 10, putting him two clear of Messi, who has scored eight.

Having won the title in his debut back in 2018 and contributing a goal in the title clash against Croatia, securing a hat-trick in the 2022 final against Lionel Messi-led Argentina, which put him alongside English legend Geoff Hurst (hat trick in 1966 final for England) and now registering goal records to his name, Mbappe might have concluded one of the most stunning runs in FIFA WC history. If luck favours him even more, Mbappe could also get the prestigious 'Golden Boot' for most goals in the tournament or even a 'Golden Ball', given to the 'Player of the Tournament'. But Lionel Messi being in action against 2010 champions Spain poses his chances for a 'Golden Boot' under threat.

Israil Gurung on Mbappe's Future and Longevity

Speaking to ANI about Mbappe's sensational three-World Cup run, Israil said, "I think he has done a pretty good job with France. He is young and has got a lot of years to play. You cannot say anything about Messi either as everytime he comes, he surprises everyone. So definitely we will have to wait and watch (if he gets the Golden Boot), but yes, I think Mbappe has got a great future ahead to break all the records."

His performances during this tournament sparked comparisons with Brazil legend Ronaldo, a monstrous goal-scoring machine in his prime and a World Cup winner. Speaking on if Mbappe, still just 27, could match Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's records and longevity, Israil said that it is down to footballer's sacrifices and how he keeps himself fit.

"I will not say like it is not impossible you know, it is possible to achieve but we have to see if he is able to sacrifice or if he is able to maintain all those things that they (the past legends) have done. If he is able to you know, sacrifice what they have sacrificed in the past, it is not about about five or ten years, it has been so long (Messi and Cristiano's run). So if Mbappe is able to do that one and keep himself fit and injury free, I think it is always possible you know, because the records are meant to be broken so it is a high possibility," he signed off.

England Clinch Bronze in 10-Goal Thriller

Coming to the match, England dominated the opening half storming to a remarkable 4-0 lead and leaving Les Bleus stunned. Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled England's advantage in the 18th. Bukayo Saka then stole the spotlight with two goals in quick succession in the 37th minute and first-half stoppage time, as France conceded four goals in a single half of a FIFA World Cup match for the first time.

The second half, however, witnessed a dramatic turnaround. In his 187th and final game in charge of France, Didier Deschamps' half-time tactical changes sparked an inspired comeback. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 48th minute before Bradley Barcola reduced the deficit to 4-2 six minutes later. Mbappe struck again in the 66th minute to make it 4-3, putting England under immense pressure.

With momentum swinging towards France, England regained control late on when Bukayo Saka converted an 87th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and restore a two-goal cushion. Ousmane Dembele scored in the 90+6th minute to keep France's hopes alive, but Jude Bellingham sealed England's thrilling 6-4 victory with a stoppage-time goal in the 90+8th minute, ensuring the Three Lions finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with the bronze medal. (ANI)