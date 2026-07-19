Didier Deschamps said he decided to end his 14-year tenure as France coach due to the 'stifling atmosphere'. His final match was a 6-4 loss to England, where Kylian Mbappe became the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

Deschamps on 'Stifling Atmosphere' Behind Exit

Departing France coach Didier Deschamps said he decided to end his 14-year tenure in charge of Les Bleus due to the "stifling atmosphere" surrounding the role. His comments came after France's 6-4 defeat to England in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday. Deschamps had announced last year that he would step down once his contract expired after the tournament, bringing an end to one of the most successful managerial eras in French football history.

"I decided that it had to stop. And if I made that decision, it wasn't for my own sake; I'm telling you this in all honesty, it was for the good of the French team. Because the atmosphere around me had become so stifling. The French national team doesn't deserve that, " he told M6 as per Reuters. "Ever since the announcement, things have been much better for the French team," he added. Having taken charge in 2012, the former captain guided Les Bleus to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, the 2022 World Cup final and the UEFA Nations League crown in 2021, while establishing France as one of world football's dominant forces.

Thrilling Final Match Sees England Win 6-4

France's final outing under Deschamps turned into a goal-filled thriller. England raced into a 4-0 half-time lead through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka's brace before France mounted a spirited comeback. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, with Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also finding the net, but Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Jude Bellingham sealed England's dramatic 6-4 victory in stoppage time.

Mbappe Breaks All-Time World Cup Goal Record

Mbappe nevertheless finished the tournament on a historic note. His brace took his tally to 10 goals in the 2026 edition, putting him ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. The two goals also lifted his overall World Cup tally to 22 in just 22 appearances, making him the competition's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Messi's 21. (ANI)