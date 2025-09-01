Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly joining Manchester City from PSG for €35 million. This move follows PSG coach Luis Enrique's tactical decision to change goalkeepers, with Lucas Chevalier now the first choice.

Manchester City are poised to finalize a high-profile transfer deadline day acquisition of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, after reportedly agreeing to a €35 million ($41 million) deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 26-year-old Italian, who is considered among the world’s top goalkeepers, is set to leave PSG following a four-year spell that saw him play a key role in the club’s historic first-ever Champions League triumph.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done and the medical will be done this afternoon.

The Tactical Shift at PSG

The move comes as PSG’s head coach, Luis Enrique, made the bold decision to switch his starting goalkeeper. While Enrique praised Donnarumma’s exceptional talent and strong character, he emphasized that the decision was tactical rather than personal. “Donnarumma is undeniably one of the best goalkeepers in the world and an even better person. However, such decisions are part of the demands at the highest level of football, and I take full responsibility,” Enrique remarked. He added that the choice reflects the specific goalkeeper profile needed by his team.

PSG had prepared for this change in goal earlier this summer by signing 23-year-old Lucas Chevalier from Lille, who Enrique has confirmed will be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper going forward. This development clearly signals the end of Donnarumma’s chapter in Paris.

Manchester City’s Goalkeeping Situation

For City, the acquisition addresses a long-standing question around who will guard the net. Initially, it was widely believed Donnarumma’s arrival hinged on the departure of Ederson, the club’s established number one goalkeeper. However, according to PA Media, City have reached an agreement to bring in Donnarumma irrespective of Ederson’s future at the club.

Ederson himself has attracted interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce, with a potential deal around €14 million (£12.1 million) reportedly in the works as the summer transfer window nears its close. Adding to City’s goalkeeping options, James Trafford, whom they signed from Burnley this summer, has started their first three league matches but has yet to entirely win over manager Pep Guardiola.