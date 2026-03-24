Diego Maradona Jr’s bold claim comparing his father to Scott McTominay at Napoli has divided fans. The midfielder’s impact under Antonio Conte has been immense, but the statement stirred controversy in Naples.

Diego Maradona Jr has ignited widespread debate after making a striking comparison between his father and Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay. Speaking to Televomero, Maradona’s son suggested that if his father was “God” at Napoli, then McTominay had achieved the status of “Jesus” at the Serie A club.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Scottish international joined Napoli from Manchester United in 2024 and has quickly become one of the team’s most influential figures. In his debut campaign, McTominay played a central role in guiding the club to the Serie A title and was named Player of the Season. His immediate impact has made him a fan favourite and a key figure in Antonio Conte’s squad.

McTominay’s decisive influence

Known for his energy, physicality, and ability to score crucial goals, McTominay has continued his strong form this season. He has already netted 11 goals across all competitions, including the winner in Napoli’s 1-0 victory over Cagliari. His consistency has been vital in keeping Napoli within six points of leaders Inter Milan, despite Inter holding a game in hand.

Maradona Jr’s statement reflects the admiration McTominay has earned in Naples. “After my father, McTominay is the most influential player in Napoli’s history. In Naples, we had God. For me, McTominay is Jesus. He is a fundamental player,” he said.

Divided opinion among fans

The comparison has quickly gone viral and sparked mixed reactions. While some supporters welcomed the passion behind Maradona Jr’s words, others felt the statement was excessive given Diego Maradona’s unmatched legacy. Maradona remains an eternal figure in Naples, celebrated through murals, shrines, and stories that continue to define the city’s football culture. His achievements transformed Napoli into a global force, making any comparison highly sensitive.

McTominay’s journey, however, highlights a different kind of rise. At Manchester United, he was often seen as a reliable but unspectacular presence. In Naples, he has evolved into a decisive player, delivering performances that have endeared him to fans. His growing influence has even led to tributes, including a shrine dedicated to him in the historic heart of the city.

While Maradona’s legacy remains untouchable, McTominay’s rapid rise has given Napoli supporters a new hero to rally behind. His contributions under Conte have been central to the club’s title push, and his connection with fans continues to deepen.