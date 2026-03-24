Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Guimaraes. His advisors are urging INEOS to strike a deal with Newcastle, though Eddie Howe insists the midfielder remains committed despite £100m valuation reports.

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with the player’s advisors pressing the Red Devils’ co-owners INEOS to finalize a deal with the Magpies.

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Speculation linking Guimaraes to Old Trafford has intensified in recent days. United are targeting two midfield signings this summer, with Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season. Earlier this month, Spanish outlet AS claimed Casemiro had advised United to recruit his Brazil international teammate as a replacement.

Guimaraes remains under contract at Newcastle until 2028, but reports suggest United are in advanced talks. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that discussions have taken place between United and the player’s representatives.

Romano explained: “Yes, a meeting did take place in recent weeks between Guimaraes’ representatives and Manchester United. United maintain a good relationship with the agency. From there, meetings can lead to agreements on personal terms, and eventually to registering the player in the summer, but there is still a long way to go.”

Advisors pushing for Newcastle negotiations

An X account comprising five reporters claimed Guimaraes has agreed personal terms with United and is ready to move this summer. The account stated: “Bruno Guimaraes’s advisors are pushing Manchester United to reach an agreement with Newcastle United.”

Despite this, Newcastle are unlikely to sanction a sale easily. Reports indicate the Magpies value Guimaraes at around £100 million ($133m). Manager Eddie Howe has also dismissed speculation, insisting the midfielder remains committed.

Speaking on March 20, Howe said: “I don’t even know how to respond to that. It is a waste of my energy. Bruno is our captain, and he is fully committed at the moment. He is injured at the moment; his only focus is coming back to fitness.”

Guimaraes has been a key figure for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in 2022, quickly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders. His potential departure would represent a major blow for Howe’s side, particularly given his influence both on and off the pitch.

For United, securing Guimaraes would mark a significant step in their midfield rebuild. With Casemiro departing and other targets such as Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson also under consideration, the club’s summer transfer strategy is shaping up to be one of its most important in recent years.