Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh revealed he is taking a short break from hockey to "recharge mentally" and be with his family. His request was approved, meaning he will miss the national camp and the upcoming FIH Pro League home leg in February.

After not being named in the list of 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men's National Hockey Coaching Camp, veteran Indian midfielder Manpreet Singh said that he has taken a short break so that he could "recharge mentally" after featuring in "non-stop hockey" action since last year's Paris Olympics.

Manpreet Explains Absence

When the 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men's Hockey National Camp was announced, the omission of Manpreet, a veteran with more than 400 senior-level appearances for Team India, raised eyebrows. Having performed consistently in Indian colours and been a crucial part of Ranchi Royals' runners-up finish in the Hockey India League (HIL) this year, people wondered why the 33-year-old star was absent from the camp.

Taking to Instagram, Manpreet finally offered some clarity to his fans, saying that since last year's Paris Olympics, he had travelled to various continents worldwide to feature in multiple tournaments, and this massive amount of action prevented him from spending enough time with his wife, Illi and their baby girl, who was born last year. Because of this, he had requested a break, with the all-important Hockey World Cup (in August) and the Asian Games (September-October) tournament coming up this year. This request was granted, meaning that he would miss the home leg of the FIH Men's Pro League in February.

"Since the Paris Olympics, it's been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments, across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa. Last year, my wife, Illi and I were blessed with my second baby girl. With all the camps and tournaments lined up one after another, I've hardly been able to spend quality time with my family.

"I had been meaning to request a break before the season picks up steam with the World Cup and Asian Games this year. After a fantastic HIL season, where my team, Ranchi Royals, played the final, Coach spoke to me and informed me of his decision to allow me this much-needed rest."

"While this short break will allow me time with family, it will also help me recharge mentally and come back stronger for the team. I thank @hockeyindia and Coach for allowing me this short break, and I wish the Indian Team best of luck for their Pro League," he concluded.

Camp Details and FIH Pro League Preparations

The camp is scheduled to be held in Rourkela, Odisha, from February 1 to 7, according to a Hockey India release.

The camp will form part of the team's preparations for the upcoming phase of the FIH Men's Pro League, which is scheduled to be staged at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from February 10 to 15.

The home leg will mark the start of India's first campaign of the year.

The squad assembles following the recently concluded Hockey India League, which provided competitive exposure to several senior players while offering younger prospects the opportunity to play alongside some of the finest international players.

33-Member Core Probable Group

The camp will comprise Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh as goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit features Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Amandeep Lakra.

In midfield, the group includes Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur.

Rounding off the list, the forward line is made up of Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage and Maninder Singh.

Coach on Squad Rotation

Speaking ahead of the camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton had said, "Post the Hero Hockey India League, we felt this was the right time to rotate the squad. We have rested a few senior players to manage workload, while rewarding performances from players who've earned their opportunity. The Pro League legs in Rourkela and Hobart are an important part of the selection process as we move towards finalising the World Cup and Asian Games squad." (ANI)