In the inaugural T20 World Cup, India defeated South Africa by 37 runs in Durban during the Super 8 round. Batting first, India posted 153‑5 despite being reduced to 61‑4 in the 11th over. A young Rohit Sharma steadied the innings with a composed 50* off 40 balls, while skipper MS Dhoni added 45 off 33 deliveries.

With the ball, RP Singh delivered a match‑winning spell, finishing with figures of 4‑13. He dismissed Herschelle Gibbs leg before, had Graeme Smith caught at slip, and cleaned up Shaun Pollock and Albie Morkel. Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh chipped in with two wickets each as South Africa were restricted to 116‑9.