Manisha Keer and Bhowneesh Mendiratta won the women's and men's Trap T1 titles, respectively, at the Shotgun National Selection Trials in New Delhi. Zuhair Khan clinched the junior men's title, while Sabeera Haris topped the women's junior finals.

Senior Trap T1 Results

Manisha Keer and Bhowneesh Mendiratta secured top spots in the women's and men's Trap T1, respectively, in the Shotgun National Selection Trials 1&2 which is being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Thursday, according to a release. In the women's finals, Manisha hit 27 targets to edge past Neeru Dhanda, who finished with 25 hits. Aashima Ahlawat finished in third with 20 hits. Kirti Gupta topped the qualification with a score of 118 and finished seventh in the final, while Rajeshwari Kumari and Aashima Ahlawat hit 114. They were followed by Preeti Rajak, who qualified for the finals with a score of 113, followed by Manisha Keer, who hit 110. Neeru Dhanda (109), Varsha Varman (107) and Shagun Chowdhary (106) completed the top eight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhowneesh edged past Prithviraj Tondaiman 28-27 to secure top spot in the men's finals. World Cup Final 2024 medallist Vivaan Kapoor secured third spot with 23 hits. Earlier in the qualification, Kynan Chenai qualified for the finals in top spot with a score of 122, followed by Prithviraj, who hit 120. Vivaan and Ahvar Rizvi qualified in the next spots with a score of 11,9 while Bhowneesh, Arshad Hasan Khan, Ali Aman Elahi and Udaivir Singh Jaijee scored 118 to complete the top eight. World Championship bronze medallist, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, also hit 118, but finished outside the top eight due to cut back.

Junior Trap T1 Results

Men's Final

In the junior men's finals, Zuhair Khan, who scored 27, finished on top with a comfortable three-hit lead above Lakshya Atree, who finished with a score of 23 hits. Navjeet Bishnoi secured the third spot with a score of 18. Manitwa Singh Rawat topped the qualification with a score of 120, but finished in eighth spot. Vinay Pratap Singh qualified for the finals in second spot with a score of 118, followed by Zuhair Khan with a score of 117. Udhav Singh Rathore and Arjun scored 114, and Lakshya Atree and Syed Ahyaan Ali followed in the next spots with a score of 113. Navjeet Bishnoi completed the top eight with a score of 112.

Women's Final

World Cup mixed team medallist Sabeera Haris topped the women's junior finals, edging past Addya Katyal 25-24. Addya had topped the qualification with a score of 114. Ishika Bhardwaj secured the third spot with a score of 19 after scoring 103 in qualification. Sabeera qualified for the finals in the second spot with a score of 112. Darshna Rathore (111), Bhavya Tripathi (109), Tanisska Senthilkumar (108), Tanisha Singh Chandrawat (104) and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu (103) completed the top eight. (ANI)