Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the 69th Fit India Sundays on Cycle, urging citizens to adopt active lifestyles for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He highlighted fitness as the bedrock for a developed nation and a healthy society.

Emphasising the critical role of fitness in nation-building, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday urged citizens to join the Fit India movement and adopt active lifestyles to realise the vision of a developed India, while leading the 69th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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Mandaviya said, "Sunday on Cycle, has become a nationwide movement. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, the youth of the country has become more aware of fitness. Prime Minister Modi has given the message of Fit India. This is not just a message, but a necessity for Viksit Bharat."

Outlining the importance of fitness, Mandaviya said that if India is to become a developed nation, the fitness of its citizens, especially the youth, is the bedrock, according to a press release. "A healthy citizen builds a healthy society, and a healthy society makes a nation developed. I urge every citizen, particularly the youth of this country, to join the Sunday on Cycle movement and spread the message of Fit India," he added.

Sustainability and Fitness Integration

The Minister also underscored the integration of sustainability with fitness through the Fit India App, which allows citizens to earn carbon credits by cycling. This initiative is aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility while rewarding healthy lifestyles. The accrued carbon credit can be redeemed for purchasing products, and soon the leaderboard of cycling will also be materially incentivised.

Event Highlights and Community Engagement

With high-decibel music, synchronised Zumba routines, yoga mats spread across activity zones, and cycles lined up in anticipation, the venue transformed into a lively fitness arena early in the morning.

There were yoga demonstrations, tug of war events, rope-skipping activities, recreational game zones, photo booths and various interactive fitness engagements. Participants from across age groups -- celebrities, students, professionals, athletes and families -- gathered in large numbers.

Commonwealth Games 2014 bronze medalist boxer Pinki Jangra was also felicitated alongside fitness influencers Dinesh Shetty, a Muay Thai martial artist and winner of India's Ultimate Warrior, and Sonia Sisodia, a social activist.

A 'nukkad natak' was also organised by the Raahgiri Foundation on the theme of "State Youth Leaders", who were the special partners for this edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle. This activity added a socially engaging dimension, blending fitness with awareness and community messaging. The State Youth Leaders were also part of the My Bharat initiative of the Government of India; My Bharat being the permanent partner of Fit India, taking the movement forward through the contribution of young volunteers.

A special yoga consultation booth, supported by the Ministry of AYUSH under its Yoga 365 initiative, saw participants unwind through guided sessions and consultations, while a smart wall fitness challenge for neural activity drew enthusiastic crowds across age groups.

A Nationwide Movement

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Impressive Participation and Growth

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively, since December 2024. (ANI)