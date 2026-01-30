Michael Carrick urges Manchester United not to get carried away after wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, warning his players to stay focused ahead of Sunday’s clash with Fulham.

Michael Carrick has warned his Manchester United players not to get carried away by their impressive wins against Manchester City and Arsenal ahead of their match against Fulham on Sunday.

Carrick has made a flying start to his spell as interim manager with a 2-0 victory against City followed by a thrilling 3-2 win at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

After those surprise results against the Premier League's current top two, United will be favoured to see off seventh-placed Fulham at Old Trafford this weekend.

A third successive United victory would equal Ruben Amorim's best league run in a turbulent reign that ended with the sack earlier this month, giving Carrick the opportunity to return to Old Trafford until the end of the season.

What Carrick Said

"The feeling around the group, around the squad and the results that we have had, the performances and going into the next game, I don't think the past is too relevant in that respect," Carrick said of his strong start.

"We understand it and what has worked before and what hasn't, but really I think the boys are in a good place going into the game.

"All of a sudden it is a different game, it's Fulham and just because we are at home taking anything for granted is bang out of order, really."

Carrick said fourth-placed United are monitoring the transfer market ahead of Monday's deadline after wing-back Patrick Dorgu limped off with a hamstring issue at Arsenal.

The in-form 21-year-old will be "out for a period of time", according to Carrick after reports said his absence could last 10 weeks.

"Never say never, of course, because a lot can happen and situations can be thrown up. Sometimes it's in our control, sometimes it's maybe something that's out of our control that we got to deal with," Carrick said.

“We're calm, I'm pretty calm. I think we've shown what we're capable of doing as a team and we'll just see what the next few days bring.”

