Roy Keane and Gary Neville praised Michael Carrick’s impact after wins over City and Arsenal but insisted Manchester United need a more experienced, world-class manager to challenge for titles beyond this season.

Roy Keane has questioned Michael Carrick’s suitability as Manchester United’s permanent manager despite the team’s impressive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal under his caretaker charge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Carrick stepped in following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and has overseen a remarkable turnaround in his first two matches. Yet Keane, speaking after United’s 3-2 victory against Arsenal, stressed that the club requires a bigger and more experienced figure to lead them back to league titles.

“Two big results,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job. The size of the club and the challenges ahead mean they need someone who can deliver league titles. I don’t believe Carrick is that man.”

United’s win over Arsenal came after Lisandro Martinez’s own goal gave the hosts the lead. Bryan Mbeumo equalised before halftime, Patrick Dorgu put United ahead after the break, and although Mikel Merino levelled late on, Matheus Cunha struck decisively in the closing minutes.

Gary Neville echoed Keane’s stance, acknowledging Carrick’s positive influence but urging caution. “Manchester United have acted emotionally many times in the last 12 years,” Neville told Sky Sports. “I couldn’t be happier with the last two weeks. They played properly, with intensity. But Carrick should hand the baton to a Tuchel or an Ancelotti at the end of the season.”

Neville emphasised that while Carrick has restored familiarity and intensity to United’s play, the club must appoint a world-class manager to sustain progress.