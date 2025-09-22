After initial skepticism from German media over his £95 million transfer, Harry Kane has been a sensation for Bayern Munich, scoring 98 goals in 103 games. His phenomenal performance led to a public apology from a prominent critic.

After a patch of skepticism from German media over Bayern Munich’s £95 million signing of Harry Kane in 2023, the narrative has shifted dramatically in the England captain’s favor. Kane has been sensational since his move from Tottenham Hotspur, netting 98 goals and providing 29 assists in just 103 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Initially, critics, including BILD’s Alfred Draxler, questioned whether spending nearly £100 million on a 30-year-old, who hadn’t yet won a major trophy, was justifiable. Draxler compared Kane unfavorably with cheaper Bundesliga options like Niclas Fullkrug. However, following Kane's electrifying hat-trick in Bayern’s recent 4-1 win over Hoffenheim, Draxler publicly apologized. He praised Kane’s disciplined lifestyle and work ethic, humorously saying if he met Kane, he’d rise early to reserve a sun lounger for him.

"I was one of those who viewed the €100m transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in 2023 rather critically.

'I thought: too much money for a then 30-year-old who had never won a title. There are cheaper options. Niclas Fullkrug, for example, had scored 16 goals for Werder Bremen the previous season.

'He's [Kane's] never injured! That's not just luck. It speaks volume about strict discipline and hard training.

'I don't think Harry Kane is vacationing in a hotel where you have to reserve your lounger in the morning. If I ever meet him, I'd get up really early and put a towel on his lounger for him. I wouldn't do that for any English person!", he said.

This season alone, Kane has been in extraordinary form, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 4 Bundesliga matches, helping Bayern dominate the league with 18 goals scored and only 3 conceded so far. He holds multiple Bundesliga records, including reaching 70 goals quicker than any player and converting 17 consecutive penalties in the league—a testament to his meticulous preparation and skill.

Contract Situation and Bayern’s Succession Plans

Kane’s current Bayern contract runs until 2027, but the club is already planning for the future. Nicolas Jackson, signed on loan from Chelsea with an obligation to buy, is seen as Kane’s long-term successor. According to football expert Raphael Honigstein, while Jackson will gain playing time alongside Kane, there’s no immediate threat to Kane’s starter status. However, the club is prepared for the possibility that Kane might leave before his contract expires, possibly returning to the Premier League.

Kane remains focused not just on club success but also individual milestones. He is England’s record international goal scorer and second highest Premier League scorer with 213 goals, only 48 shy of surpassing Alan Shearer’s legendary record.