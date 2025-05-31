Image Credit : Getty

Despite once being close to joining Chelsea, Victor Osimhen instead spent the season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 36 goals, with six of them in the Europa League. Napoli may be willing to sell the Nigerian forward at a reduced price. However, his demand to maintain a €12 million net salary plus commissions could complicate any transfer. Still, if terms can be agreed, Osimhen remains a high-reward option for United’s attack.