Chelsea’s exit from the EFL Cup semi-final drew sharp criticism from former player and pundit Paul Merson, who slammed their performance against Arsenal. The Blues lost 1-0 in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, with Kai Havertz scoring in stoppage time to seal a 4-2 aggregate win for the Gunners.

Merson described Chelsea’s display as going out “with a whimper,” insisting the team failed to show ambition despite trailing from the first leg. “I’m numb, I’m flabbergasted. I can’t believe what I’ve just watched. This is Chelsea Football Club, they’ve got international football players, they’ve got a World Cup winner, this isn’t a bottom-five team,” he said. He added that Wesley Fofana’s tears reflected the lack of effort, stating, “They never had a go.”

Chelsea registered 55% possession and attempted 11 shots, but only two were on target. Arsenal managed six shots, with two on target, yet capitalized late through Havertz. Merson argued that Chelsea’s tactical setup contributed to their downfall.

Manager Liam Rosenior began with a back three of Jorrel Hato, Trevoh Chalobah, and Wesley Fofana before switching to a back four in the second half. Merson criticized the decision, suggesting Chelsea should have relied on their full-backs Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella to defend one-on-one, freeing space for an extra forward. “They went with another defender and I don’t think they needed to,” he said.

The pundit further questioned Chelsea’s mentality, claiming Rosenior spoke as though the club were battling relegation rather than competing at the top end. “Chelsea fans won’t be happy with that, I’m sorry,” Merson remarked, adding that Arsenal players themselves might have been surprised by the lack of fight from their rivals.

The defeat means Arsenal progress to the final, where they will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United. City hold a 2-0 advantage ahead of their second leg at the Etihad Stadium.