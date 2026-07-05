Morocco's national football team is the first to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals after a commanding 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16, celebrating their progression with a message of unity.

Morocco's national football team celebrated its qualification for the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a message of unity after defeating Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16. In a post on X, the official account of the Morocco National Football Team wrote, "TOGETHER WE ROAR," celebrating the Atlas Lions' progression to the last eight of the tournament. https://x.com/EnMaroc/status/2073519794821742757?s=20

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Morocco became the first team to book a place in the quarterfinals after producing a commanding second-half display to overcome co-hosts Canada. https://x.com/EnMaroc/status/2073551840117923881?s=20

A Tale of Two Halves

Morocco's passage to the last eight was built on a clinical second-half display after weathering sustained Canadian pressure before the interval. Backed by a passionate home crowd, Canada created the better opportunities in the opening half, with Tani Oluwaseyi denied by an outstanding save from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after breaking through on goal. Alistair Johnston also came close but saw his header blocked by the Moroccan defence.

Morocco's Second-Half Surge

The momentum shifted immediately after the restart. Five minutes into the second half, Achraf Hakimi's well-worked free-kick found Azzedine Ounahi unmarked on the edge of the area, and the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give Morocco the lead.

Canada pushed for an equaliser, but Jonathan David failed to capitalise on a dangerous free-kick, while substitute Tajon Buchanan was denied by another excellent save from Bounou.

As the co-hosts committed more players forward, Morocco exploited the spaces on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz raced down the right before cutting the ball back for Ounahi, who powered home his second goal of the night to put the contest beyond Canada's reach. Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring with virtually the final kick of the match, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 victory and extending Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Tournament Implications

The result also underlined Morocco's growing reputation in knockout football, with Mohamed Ouahbi's side recording their seventh win in the last nine knockout matches across major international tournaments.

Canada's campaign ended in the Round of 16, though the co-hosts departed with the consolation of having reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history. (ANI)