Image Credit : Getty

Dominik Mysterio is preparing to defend his Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a triple threat match against Penta and Rusev. On RAW, he expressed concern about the upcoming challenge, but his Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and JD McDonagh showed little interest in his worries. Frustrated, Dominik made a phone call that appeared to be directed toward El Grande Americano.

This development points toward a possible alliance with Los Americanos. If that happens, Dominik could be on the verge of leaving Judgment Day altogether, especially given the dismissive attitude of his current stablemates.