5 Key Storylines WWE Hinted on RAW Before Saturday Night’s Main Event in Chicago
WWE RAW dropped subtle clues ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI. Here are five storylines that could shape the show.
WWE May Be Cooling on LA Knight
Bron Breakker and LA Knight squared off in singles competition, and once again, The Megastar came up short. The repeated losses are beginning to paint a worrying picture for Knight’s future. Once positioned as a rising star, his booking has taken a sharp downturn. If this trend continues, it could signal that WWE has decided to move away from pushing him as a top act. For a 42‑year‑old performer, this kind of slide is difficult to recover from, and the company’s current direction suggests they may have already given up on him.
Jey Uso Still Positioned as a Babyface
Despite speculation about a heel turn, Jey Uso continues to receive strong support from the live audience. On RAW, the YEET Master was praised by CM Punk during a promo segment, with the Second City Saint encouraging him to stay true to himself. Later, a backstage interaction with Jimmy Uso reinforced the idea that Jey is still being presented as a sympathetic figure. While online chatter has leaned toward a possible turn, the television product suggests WWE intends to keep him as a babyface for now.
Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri Likely Headed for a Rematch
A backstage conversation between RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and Maxxine Dupri hinted at unfinished business with Becky Lynch. Pearce offered Dupri another shot at Lynch, but Dupri declined for the moment, saying she would let him know when she was ready. While no official announcement has been made, the exchange strongly suggests that a rematch is in the works. Fans should expect this rivalry to continue, with another showdown between the two women looming.
Dominik Mysterio’s Future With Judgment Day in Doubt
Dominik Mysterio is preparing to defend his Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in a triple threat match against Penta and Rusev. On RAW, he expressed concern about the upcoming challenge, but his Judgment Day allies Finn Balor and JD McDonagh showed little interest in his worries. Frustrated, Dominik made a phone call that appeared to be directed toward El Grande Americano.
This development points toward a possible alliance with Los Americanos. If that happens, Dominik could be on the verge of leaving Judgment Day altogether, especially given the dismissive attitude of his current stablemates.
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Partnership Remains Intact
In the main event, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria came up short in their bid for the WWE Women’s Championship. Many expected Bayley to turn on her partner after the loss, but that moment never came. Instead, Bayley’s decision to stand by Lyra suggests WWE has no immediate plans for a heel turn. For now, the alliance between the two remains intact, and fans will have to wait longer to see if Bayley eventually betrays her partner.