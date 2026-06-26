Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has identified Morocco's Achraf Hakimi as a 'threat' ahead of their Round of 32 clash. The Dutch topped Group F after beating Tunisia 3-1 and will now face the 2022 semi-finalists in Monterrey.

After his side's win over Tunisia in their final league stage FIFA World Cup match, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has identified Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi as the "threat" and a "star man" ahead of the round of 32 clash against Morocco.

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The Netherlands sealed top spot in Group F with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match at Kansas City Stadium on Thursday, June 25 (local time). The Dutch finished the group stage unbeaten with two wins and a draw, while Tunisia bowed out of the tournament without a victory. Now, they will travel to Monterrey for a clash against Morocco, scheduled for June 30. The African side, who became the first from the continent to make it to the WC semis back in 2022, are shaping up to be tough opponents for any side.

Koeman on 'Star Man' Hakimi

Speaking on NOS as quoted by Goal.com, the Dutch manager Ronald said about Achraf, the captain of Morocco, "He is the star man and a very good right-back, so we have to prepare ourselves very well for him."

Dutch Players Expect 'Heated Match'

Also, defender Jean Paul Van Hecke is looking forward to the match, saying that he is "enormously looking forward" to the mouth-watering round of 32 clash. "These are the games you want to play at a World Cup. I think it is going to be a very heated match," he added. Skipper Virgil van Dijk also looks forward to the match, with the skipper expecting a "great team with a lot of footballing quality, but also a team that is vulnerable."

Meanwhile, midfielder Frenkie de Jong added that Morocco's performance against Brazil left a "strong impression" on him. "Of course, they reached the semifinals at the last World Cup, and I think they have a few very good players. It is going to be a beautiful match," he signed off.