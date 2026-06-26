England defender Reece James is a major doubt for the final World Cup group match against Panama after sustaining a hamstring injury. He is training separately, but midfielder Declan Rice is expected to be fit after returning to the main squad.

Tuchel's Caution and Group L Standings James has been a key figure in Thomas Tuchel's side, starting both of England's World Cup fixtures so far. However, with England already assured of a place in the knockout rounds, Tuchel is unwilling to risk aggravating the defender's injury despite needing a victory to guarantee top spot in Group L. England currently leads the group on goal difference ahead of Ghana and sits one point clear of Croatia, whom they defeated 4-2 in their tournament opener. Panama, meanwhile, is rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point. Selection Headache for England James' absence would create a selection headache for Tuchel, especially with fellow right-back Tino Livramento already ruled out of the tournament after withdrawing from the squad before the World Cup through injury. Midfield Boost as Rice Returns There was, however, more encouraging news regarding midfielder Declan Rice. The Arsenal player, who missed Thursday's training session after picking up a knock against Ghana, returned to action with the rest of the squad on Friday and is expected to be fit for the Panama encounter. Final Preparations for Decisive Clash Apart from James, the remainder of England's squad trained normally at the Swope Soccer Village as preparations continued for the decisive group fixture.England opened their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. A win over Panama would ensure Tuchel's side finishes top of Group L and potentially secure a more favourable route into the knockout stages.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) England defender Reece James is a major doubt for the Three Lions' final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Panama after training separately from the main squad on Friday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, reported Reuters.The 26-year-old right-back sustained the injury during England's goalless draw against Ghana earlier this week and remains on an individual rehabilitation programme. The Football Association confirmed James did not participate in the full team session, instead following a tailored recovery plan, casting uncertainty over his availability for Saturday's clash at New York New Jersey Stadium.James has been a key figure in Thomas Tuchel's side, starting both of England's World Cup fixtures so far. However, with England already assured of a place in the knockout rounds, Tuchel is unwilling to risk aggravating the defender's injury despite needing a victory to guarantee top spot in Group L. England currently leads the group on goal difference ahead of Ghana and sits one point clear of Croatia, whom they defeated 4-2 in their tournament opener. Panama, meanwhile, is rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point.James' absence would create a selection headache for Tuchel, especially with fellow right-back Tino Livramento already ruled out of the tournament after withdrawing from the squad before the World Cup through injury.There was, however, more encouraging news regarding midfielder Declan Rice. The Arsenal player, who missed Thursday's training session after picking up a knock against Ghana, returned to action with the rest of the squad on Friday and is expected to be fit for the Panama encounter.Apart from James, the remainder of England's squad trained normally at the Swope Soccer Village as preparations continued for the decisive group fixture.England opened their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. A win over Panama would ensure Tuchel's side finishes top of Group L and potentially secure a more favourable route into the knockout stages. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source