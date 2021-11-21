  • Facebook
    Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy to host 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship from November 25

    Indian shooters will be shooting it out during the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy from November 25. Here's a brief insight into the academy.

    Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy to host 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship from November 25-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
    A new breed of Indian shooters could emerge when the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship gets underway from November 25 at Bishankhedi's Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy (MPSA). The shooters have already begun training hard at the range from Thursday, practising dusting, aka range testing. At the same time, officials from the Sports department, along with Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Sports and Youth Welfare Minister), were also present at the academy during this session.

    The tournament
    The championship is being organised by the Sports Department and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). It has delivered all the preparations for the event. Over 4,000 sportspersons and officials across the nation will be taking part. On Wednesday, the shooters were good at the range testing, as they practised by aiming at the targets. The remaining participating shooters are expected to arrive soon.

    Scindia has affirmed that the shooters would be provided with all the world-class facilities, while they would also be constantly monitored and their performance would be reviewed. Also, he has demanded to leave no stones unturned to make the competition a success. "It is a matter of pride for us that NRAI has hosted MP Shooting Academy. We will organise this event successfully. There will be no shortage of any player here," he asserted.

    ALSO READ: Shooting legend Abhinav Bindra, ex-Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla selected to key IOC commission

    About MPSA
    The academy has centralised air-conditioning as it is expected to host international events soon. It has a dope test room, medical room, players lobby, conference room, gym hall, a state-of-the-art dining hall, and a kitchen, among the other facilities. The academy has a new building that has been built on the concept of green building, which also has water recharge, landscaping, along with plantation.

    In 2015, the academy was envisioned to be expanded in a bid to encourage the sport of shooting. The MP State Shooting Academy was built in the village of Gora in Bhopal on the land of 37.16 acres. It also has a 50-meter shooting range, along with three trap and skeet ranges. The world-class shooting range has been converted into a high-performance centre. The nationals would be conducted for the ten and 50-meter range, while the final preparations are being undertaken currently.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
