CABI has strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole winner of the 2026 Blind Cricket Asia Cup, claiming it violates regulations, and demands that India and Pakistan be officially recognized as the tournament's joint winners.

CABI Demands Joint Winner Status After Blind Cricket Asia Cup Wash

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole winner of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain. CABI categorically rejects the decision and maintains that India and Pakistan must be recognised as joint winners.

According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament's technical regulations deals specifically with a tied final, with both sentences referring to that situation. CABI raised this interpretation with the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee, which initially agreed to declare both teams joint winners, as per a press release from CABI. However, CABI alleges that the Director of the Technical Committee and the President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) subsequently influenced the match referee and umpires to arrive at a decision favouring Pakistan, overturning the Committee's initial agreement. CABI considers this an unacceptable attempt to manipulate the outcome of an international championship and questions the credibility, impartiality and integrity of the decision-making process.

In a video issued by CABI, Indian captain T Durga Rao said, "In the final, the referee called us and informed us that based on the run-rate, they are declaring Pakistan as the winners and us as the runners-up. We opposed it because this has never happened before. Whenever such situations have arisen, the teams have been declared joint winners. This is completely against the rules. That is what we are opposing."

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman, CABI, and Founder Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, said, "This is a disgraceful decision and a blatant injustice to the Indian team. When the Technical Committee had already agreed to declare both teams joint winners, how can that decision be overturned to favour Pakistan? Such actions raise serious concerns about manipulation, unfair practices and the integrity of international blind cricket. Winning a championship through questionable decisions and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring is not sporting excellence. It is a betrayal of the spirit of cricket."

"A title must be earned on the field, not secured through cunning tactics or the manipulation of officials. Let us be absolutely clear: India will only accept the Technical Committee's initial decision declaring India and Pakistan joint winners. We will not recognise Pakistan as the sole champion of the Asia Cup 2026. We demand that the original decision be upheld immediately. We will not remain silent when our players are denied the recognition they have rightfully earned," he added.

India entered the tournament as defending champions, having won the inaugural Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup in 2016. The team earned its place in the final through its performances and deserves fair recognition under the tournament's regulations. CABI demands that the WBCC immediately withdraw the declaration of Pakistan as sole champions, uphold the Technical Committee's initial agreement and officially recognise India and Pakistan as joint winners of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026. CABI will pursue all appropriate avenues to challenge this decision. India will not accept a championship result determined by questionable intervention rather than transparent and impartial sporting procedures. (ANI)