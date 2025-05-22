Real Madrid and club captain Luka Modric have agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States starting June 18. The decision marks the end of an era for one of the club’s most iconic players, whose 13-year tenure has defined one of the most successful periods in Real Madrid's storied history.

In an official statement released by the club, Real Madrid expressed its “gratitude and deep affection” for the Croatian midfielder, who has become a legend not only in Madrid but in the annals of world football.

Luka Modric's message to Real Madrid fans

In a post on Instagram, the Croatian legend wrote, “Dear Madrid fans, Time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

“I arrived in 2012 with the desire to wear the shirt of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do big things, but I couldn't imagine what came next. Playing at Real Madrid changed my life as a soccer player and as a person.”

“I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history. I want to thank the club from the bottom of my heart, especially the president Florentino Perez, my teammates, coaches and all the people who have helped me during all this time.”

“Throughout these years I've experienced incredible moments, comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations and magical nights at the Bernabeu... We won everything and I was very happy. Very very happy.”

“But beyond the titles and victories, I carry in my heart the affection of all Madrid fans. I really don't know how to explain the special connection I have with you and how supported, respected and loved I have felt and feel. I will never forget each ovation and all the gestures of affection you have shown me. Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan.”

“We'll see each other again. Real Madrid will always be my home For a lifetime. Hala Madrid y Nada Más. Luka Modric,” he wrote.

Luka Modric's Real Madrid Career - A Glimpse

Modric joined Los Blancos in 2012 and has since amassed a staggering 28 trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles, six FIFA Club World Cups, five UEFA Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and five Spanish Super Cups. With these accomplishments, he has become the most decorated player in the club’s 123-year history.

"Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer," said club president Florentino Pérez. "His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world. His legacy will live on forever."

Modric has played 590 matches for the club, scoring 43 goals and delivering countless memorable performances. His stellar contributions earned him numerous individual accolades, including the 2018 Ballon d'Or, The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, and UEFA Men's Player of the Year. He has also been named in the FIFPro FIFA World XI six times and was twice named the Champions League’s Best Midfielder.

Beyond club football, Modric has had an illustrious international career with Croatia. With 186 caps—the most in Croatian history—he led his country to a historic World Cup final in 2018, winning the Golden Ball, and to a third-place finish in Qatar 2022, where he was awarded the Bronze Ball.

The Santiago Bernabeu will bid farewell to the Croatian maestro with a tribute during Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of the season this Saturday.

As Modrić prepares to embark on the next chapter of his career, Real Madrid and its fans are preparing to say goodbye to not just a footballer, but a legend whose impact on the club will be felt for generations.