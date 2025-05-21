Image Credit : Getty

Confirmed departures

Alonso has reportedly identified several players who do not feature in his plans, signaling a substantial squad overhaul this summer. The first confirmed departures include Ferland Mendy, Fran Garcia, and Jesus Vallejo.

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy's time in Madrid appears to be drawing to a close due to an impasse in contract negotiations. The French left-back, contracted until 2028, is unwilling to accept a reduced contract extension, while Real Madrid are not prepared to meet his current financial demands. This irreconcilable difference marks the end of a tenure characterized by moments of brilliance overshadowed by injuries and inconsistency.