Despite not yet being officially unveiled as Real Madrid's new manager, Xabi Alonso is already making significant strides in reshaping the squad at Valdebebas. The former Los Blancos midfielder, whose departure from Bayer Leverkusen has paved the way for his return following Carlo Ancelotti's move to the Brazilian national team, is wasting no time in implementing his vision for the club.
Confirmed departures
Alonso has reportedly identified several players who do not feature in his plans, signaling a substantial squad overhaul this summer. The first confirmed departures include Ferland Mendy, Fran Garcia, and Jesus Vallejo.
Ferland Mendy
Ferland Mendy's time in Madrid appears to be drawing to a close due to an impasse in contract negotiations. The French left-back, contracted until 2028, is unwilling to accept a reduced contract extension, while Real Madrid are not prepared to meet his current financial demands. This irreconcilable difference marks the end of a tenure characterized by moments of brilliance overshadowed by injuries and inconsistency.
Fran Garcia
Another full-back facing the exit door is Fran Garcia. His return to the Bernabéu from Rayo Vallecano has not lived up to expectations. Failing to convince both the fans and the coaching staff with his performances, the young Spaniard's erratic displays have cast doubt on his suitability for the highest level, leading Alonso to deem him surplus to requirements.
Jesus Vallejo
Completing the trio of confirmed departures is Jesus Vallejo. The centre-back, once viewed as a promising talent, has struggled to establish himself within the squad under various managerial regimes. With no significant role under previous coaches and no signs of a resurgence, the club sees no reason to extend his stay.
Other possible exits
However, Alonso's evaluation of the squad doesn't end there. Several other players are under close scrutiny, with their futures hanging in the balance. These include Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez, and David Alaba also facing uncertainty amidst the arrival of new defensive talent. Alonso is expected to hold crucial talks with these players whose futures are uncertain and those already identified for potential departure.
Crucially, Alonso intends to personally assess these players during the preseason, providing them with an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to fit into his tactical system before making definitive decisions.
One of the key tactical shifts expected under Alonso is a potential move to a front two, with Vinicius Junior potentially partnering the highly anticipated arrival of Kylian Mbappe. This tactical adjustment could have significant implications for Rodrygo. Despite his importance under Ancelotti, the Brazilian forward might find himself pushed towards the exit door if Alonso opts for a two-striker formation. Reportedly frustrated with his current role, Rodrygo could command a transfer fee of at least €80 million, which would significantly boost Alonso's transfer budget.
Adding to the defensive options, Real Madrid have reportedly wrapped up a deal for young centre-back Dean Huijsen. Furthermore, in a significant move to bolster the right-back position, Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on the verge of signing as a free agent. This acquisition signals Alonso's intent to strengthen key areas of the squad with high-caliber players.
Midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos also face scrutiny, with Alonso potentially viewing them primarily as backup options.