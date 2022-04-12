LNIPE students fail to topple Pro Panja Champion Sachin Goyal

Pro Panja Champion Sachin Goyal visited the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior. The students had a shot at him for winning a cash prize of ₹50,000.

The Pro Panja League (PPL) is slowly getting recognition as India's first arm-wrestling competition. To make its popularity widely known, the league's champions are travelling to various Indian educational institutes and setting up small event workshops to attend the sport. It all happened recently at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior.

PPL's 'Champion of Champions' Sachin Goyal visited the LNIPE, as the students there took part in a small event to have a shot at the champ to win a cash prize of ₹50,000. The event was graced by Vivek Pandey (LNIPE Vice-Chancellor), Dr Ashish Fulkar (Head of Department) and Rajeev Rajawat (referee), while hundreds of students witnessed some enthusiasts participate in it.

While many students put on a top fight, none of them was of any competition to Goyal. The event created a huge curiosity among the students regarding the sport of arm wrestling, which is taking shape on a professional note in the country. Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani (PPL co-owner) also promised to have a table at the LNIPE campus for the students to begin training for the sport.

Following the event, Jhangiani stated, "We thank Shri Vivek Pandey Ji at the prestigious LNIPE University for hosting Pro Panja and us for a memorable day. It was delightful to see the passion among the students for a sport that is synonymous with our roots. Gwalior has become one of the major hubs of rising arm-wrestlers in India, and we hope to see many more arm-wrestlers coming from LNIPE and the city in the future."