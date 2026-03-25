Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the end of the 2025-26 season, concluding a nine-year tenure. The club confirmed the agreement, with the Egyptian forward sitting third on the Reds' all-time leading goalscorers list.

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is set to end his nine-year stint with the club at the end of the 2025-26 season.

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A statement issued by the club said, "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield."

Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.

An Anfield Legend's Legacy

Signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the number 11 has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

His tally of 255 goals in 435 appearances to date has the Egyptian sitting third on the Reds' all-time leading goalscorers chart, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions in addition to a host of personal accolades.

Focus on the Current Season

With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield.

Liverpool is currently fifth in the Premier League table with 14 wins, seven draws and 10 losses, with 49 points. They are 21 points below the table-toppers Arsenal.

The Reds are also set for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on April 9. But before that, on April 4, they will be playing Manchester City. (ANI)