Liverpool secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, ending a poor run of form by reverting to the familiar midfield trio of Gravenberch, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai. This return to a trusted core came at the expense of new signings.

Liverpool fans have had plenty of reasons to groan in recent weeks. As Morgan Rogers rattled the post for Aston Villa within minutes on Saturday - another early scare for a side repeatedly conceding first - one frustrated voice from the stands summed up the problem. “Where’s the midfield?” they shouted.

Ninety minutes later, that question had found its answer. The midfield was right there - Arne Slot’s familiar trio back in control. For the first time in weeks, Liverpool’s core of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai clicked into gear, helping the side claim a 2-0 victory that felt as relieving as it was necessary.

Slot’s preferred trio, central to last season’s title charge, have often been disrupted by injuries and rotation this year. Yet on this cold Anfield evening, they rediscovered their rhythm. Gravenberch, who missed several games recently, impressed enough to earn praise from Steven Gerrard. Mac Allister, still working back to full fitness after a disrupted pre-season, finally completed 90 minutes and looked renewed. Szoboszlai, arguably Liverpool’s standout performer of the campaign so far, continued to shine - this time in his natural midfield role after covering at right-back.

Wirtz keep starting on bench

Their cohesion, however, came at a cost for others. Florian Wirtz, one of Liverpool’s marquee summer signings, started on the bench once again - the fourth time in a major league clash following similar omissions against Everton, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Slot’s loyalty to the trio who delivered silverware last season continues to define his selections.

In fact, Liverpool’s XI against Villa bore a striking resemblance to the one that conquered the Premier League months ago. Apart from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili - who has impressed since joining - and summer arrival Hugo Ekitike, no new signing started. The £450 million summer overhaul has thus far yielded just one addition in Slot’s preferred setup, with Ekitike effectively stepping into the role once shared by Luis Díaz and the late Diogo Jota.

That reality has raised questions around Liverpool’s high-profile recruits. Wirtz’s continued absence and Alexander Isak’s injury have limited their integration into the starting lineup. Even when Isak returns from his groin issue, Slot may continue to bench the £125 million man in upcoming clashes against Real Madrid and Manchester City, citing caution.

Restoring balance

For Slot, however, Saturday’s win wasn’t about big names or transfer sums - it was about restoring balance. Liverpool had endured six defeats in seven matches, prompting calls for change. But rather than abandon his footballing principles, Slot chose to simplify. His version of “going back to basics” didn’t involve defensive retreat; instead, it meant rebuilding the core that had once worked.

That began with his full-backs. Jeremie Frimpong remains out injured and, even when fit, doesn’t seem fully trusted by Slot. Andy Robertson, meanwhile, made his first league start of the season and provided stability on the left - not spectacular, but solid. On the opposite flank, Conor Bradley delivered his best performance yet, complementing the controlled midfield behind him.

Virgil van Dijk praised the collective defensive discipline, highlighting what Liverpool have missed in recent weeks. “Everyone was fighting hard - from the front line to the goalkeeper,” he said. Slot echoed that sentiment, pointing to teamwork and structure as the night’s defining themes.

The 2-0 triumph over Villa might represent a turning point - a reminder of what Liverpool look like when familiarity breeds confidence. Still, there’s a cautionary undertone. Under Jurgen Klopp two seasons ago, moments like these often seemed like revivals that soon faded. Slot’s challenge is to ensure this resurgence holds.