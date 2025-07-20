Liverpool have moved a step closer to landing Hugo Ekitike. The striker was left out of Frankfurt’s recent match, but one detail could still delay the move.

Liverpool are edging closer to completing a deal for Hugo Ekitike after making progress in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Premier League club’s latest bid stands at €90 million, pushing negotiations closer to Frankfurt’s asking price of €95m.

Frankfurt had already turned down a €80m offer from Liverpool last week, a bid that matched Newcastle United’s proposal. But Ekitike has made it clear he only wants Liverpool, leading Newcastle to drop out of the race entirely.

The striker was left out of Frankfurt’s recent friendly against local rivals FSV Frankfurt. Head coach Dino Toppmoller was direct when asked why. “He didn’t play, I think it is obvious why,” said Toppmoller, confirming what many had suspected, a transfer is now close.

If the deal goes through, Ekitike will match the record sale Frankfurt made when Randal Kolo Muani joined PSG for €95 million. Frankfurt’s recent outgoing business also includes Omar Marmoush’s €75m transfer to Manchester City. Ekitike would become their third major sale in under two years.

The 23-year-old’s rising value is a result of multiple factors. Frankfurt have proven to be tough negotiators on the market and are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met. Ekitike’s contract runs until 2029 and includes no release clause. That gives Frankfurt leverage, especially knowing a portion of the transfer fee will go to Ekitike’s former club.

Frankfurt initially signed him on loan from PSG in February 2024 for €3.5m and made the deal permanent with an additional €16.5m fee. PSG are due 20% of the profit from any sale, another reason why Frankfurt are holding firm on price. Since his move to Germany, Ekitike’s market value has jumped from €15m to €75m, and his numbers back it up.

Last season, Ekitike scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 33 Bundesliga matches. He stepped up as Frankfurt’s main attacking outlet after Marmoush’s exit, helping the club secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Interest in Ekitike hasn’t been limited to Liverpool. Chelsea and Arsenal both tracked the Frenchman before turning their attention elsewhere. But Liverpool have remained the most committed and now look poised to get their man.

Ekitike is viewed as a versatile forward who can operate both centrally and wide. His speed, technical ability, and positional awareness make him a strong fit for Liverpool’s attacking setup. The sense around the deal is that there’s still more to come from the striker, and Liverpool believe they can unlock that next level.