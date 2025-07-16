Image Credit : Getty

Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak has become increasingly complex due to Newcastle's £150 million valuation and unresolved contract tension. As a result, the Reds are exploring alternative options to reinforce their forward line.

Isak's Situation

Isak remains Liverpool's first-choice target, and the club understands that the Sweden international is interested in a move to Anfield. However, his future is blurred by his dissatisfaction over a promised new deal that failed to materialise following changes at Newcastle's ownership level.